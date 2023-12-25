Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 25): Latest on Joel Embiid's status

Joel Embiid will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' Christmas Day game against the Miami Heat. The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed that the towering center will sit out the Sixers' home game against the Heat to rest his injured ankle. Veteran forward Nic Batum will also miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

With Embiid's absence, the Philadelphia 76ers will rely more on Mo Bamba in the paint.

Bamba, who has been ill for the past few days, is now listed as "probable" for the game. Robert Covington, who is nursing a knee injury, is also probable for the game.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid sprained his ankle midway into the first quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' Friday night game against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid stepped on Jakob Poeltl's foot while trying to block his layup attempt.

Embiid would remain in the game and put up dominant numbers to lead the Sixers past the Raptors.

Joel Embiid's stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Embiid put up solid numbers for the Philadelphia 76ers in their home win against the Toronto Raptors, finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds. It was the 13th straight game in which he has recorded a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double.

He came close to a triple-double as he also tallied nine assists alongside four blocks and two steals.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris exploded for the Philadelphia 76ers, each scoring a game-high 33 points. Maxey also had a double-double with 10 assists, while Harris also finished with a solid all-around game of eight rebounds and seven assists.

Pascal Siakam also made 31 points with five rebounds, five assists, and one block in a losing effort for the Toronto Raptors.

Philadelphia 76ers to miss Joel Embiid vs. Miami Heat

Embiid will be dearly missed by the Philadelphia 76ers as they travel to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat on Christmas night. He is currently the NBA's leading scorer this season with 35.0 points per game and he has breached the 30-point mark in his last 14 games.

With Embiid out, Bam Adebayo could have a better outing inside the paint for the Miami Heat, all the more if they decide to sit Jimmy Butler. Butler is currently questionable after sitting out the Heat's last game.