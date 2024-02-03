Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (February 3): Nic Batum and De'Anthony Melton’s status revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers have Nic Batum and De'Anthony Melton on the injury report heading into their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Batum has been ruled questionable due to left hamstring tightness while Melton has been out for some time because of a back injury. The two are only part of the team’s lengthy injury list.

Batum has been dealing with the hamstring issue since the end of January, forcing him to miss a couple of games already. The Frenchman’s absence has been heavily felt by the 76ers, particularly since Joel Embiid has also been sidelined with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Meanwhile, the 76ers haven’t had De'Anthony Melton since the middle of January due to a lumbar injury. Melton last suited up for the Sixers on Jan. 12 against the Sacramento Kings. He played 25 minutes but was shelved the following day after complaining of back pain.

Philadelphia’s defensive ace will miss his 12th straight game when the 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets.

What happened to Nic Batum and De'Anthony Melton?

Nic Batum has already missed 16 games this season for the Philadelphia 76ers due to a combination of finger and hamstring injuries. He also sat out a couple of games for personal reasons.

The veteran forward’s hamstring troubles have caused him to miss the 76ers’ game against the Warriors on Tuesday and the Jazz on Thursday. This is the same issue that forced the training staff to hold him out for four games in mid-December.

Meanwhile, De'Anthony Melton’s back injury almost came out of nowhere. Before the said injury forced him to miss 11 consecutive games, he had been a staple in Philadelphia’s lineup and the healthiest among the starters.

After complaining of back pain leading into the game versus the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 12, he hasn’t played since.

When will Nic Batum and De'Anthony Melton return?

Nic Batum’s status is considered day-to-day. After sitting out two straight games, he could be cleared to play versus the Nets. If not, his next opportunity to rejoin his teammates will be on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

De'Anthony Melton has been practicing with the 76ers already. He will be sidelined versus Brooklyn but he is expected to play against the Mavericks. Philadelphia, however, is likely to ease him back and put him under minutes restriction.

How to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The 76ers will host the Nets at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets at Vivid Seats go as low as $58. Basketball fans can also catch the action on TV as NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES cover the game. Streaming the matchup is also possible by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

