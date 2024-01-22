Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (January 22): What's the latest on Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley's status

Joel Embiid, since returning from his left knee injury, has been removed from the injury list after the Charlotte Hornets game and will be available to play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Patrick Beverley, though, did not play the Hornets and is listed as probable, with his illness being monitored day-to-day. The two last played together in the 124-109 road win over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Embiid had a game-high 36 points with seven rebounds and two assists, while Beverely contributed with his defensive expertise, marking Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony with five points, six rebounds and four assists.

Embiid played on the second night of the back-to-back against the Hornets, which the 76ers won 97-89 on the road on Saturday. He finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assisst, continuing his impressive streak of 30 points to 20 games.

What happened to Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley?

Embiid missed the last three games with left knee inflammation after playing the New York Knicks on Jan. 6.

Before injuring his knee, Embiid had returned from an ankle sprain sustained against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 22 when he landed on a player's foot to block his shot, twisting it, but was able to finish the game.

Embiid has missed 10 games this season due to ankle, hip, illness and knee, while Beverley has only missed two. He missed his first game against the Raptors on Dec. 22 due to a heel contusion, while the last game against the Hornets was due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

The reports of his illness are unclear, but it's not threatening, and he should return to action.

Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley stats vs San Antonio Spurs

Joel Embiid has consistently demonstrated his prowess against the San Antonio Spurs, boasting impressive averages of 28.1 ppg, 12.4 rpg and 4.0 apg. He has delivered multiple standout performances, including 40 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Beverley averages 9.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.8 apg against the Spurs. He has scored 20 points twice against them.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs?

The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers a week's worth of NBA TV access.

