Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov. 14): Latest update on Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum’s availability

The Philadelphia 76ers could be heavily undermanned when they play against the Indiana Pacers for Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament game. Batum has been ruled out for personal reasons while Oubre Jr. is dealing with a fractured rib after he was hit by a car. Embiid could also miss his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. All three, particularly the reigning MVP, have played huge roles in the 76ers’ eight-game winning streak.

Philly will be hosting Indiana for the second straight game. The Sixers beat them in their first encounter behind Tyrese Maxey’s career-high 50 points. “The Process” was nearly just as impressive, finishing with 37 points, 13 rebounds, eight of them on the offensive end, seven assists, one steal and one block.

Batum, who took over Kelly Oubre Jr.’s starting small forward spot, had nine points, seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal. The Frenchman’s quiet and underrated leadership, which has been praised by coach Nick Nurse, will be missed by the team.

The Philadelphia 76ers will still like their chances against the Indiana Pacers if Joel Embiid plays. Indiana just doesn't have anyone on the roster who can slow him down. The Sixers, however, have been extremely cautious with him when it comes to injuries. This early in the season, they might choose to sideline him.

Losing Oubre Jr. will be a big issue for the 76ers. He has flourished under Nurse’s system where he’s averaging 16.3 points on a career-high average of 50.0% field-goal attempts, including 37.8% from deep. The new Philly coach loves players with length, versatility and shooting. Oubre Jr. has provided all of that for him.

The Philadelphia 76ers' new starting small forward will be re-evaluated in one week but he’s unlikely to play anytime soon. Besides the fractured rib, he is also dealing with hip and right leg injuries. There is no timetable set for his return.

The Philadelphia 76ers hope to keep rolling amid key absences

The guaranteed absences of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nicolas Batum will hurt the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ve become big and key components in Nick Nurse’s game plans. Philly will be without two of their most versatile players when they host the Indiana Pacers again.

Not many will be surprised if the Sixers take the safe route and bench Joel Embiid due to a sore left hip. It would not be the first time they take this approach and it would not be the last. The 76ers will be at an even bigger disadvantage if the MVP isn’t available.

Still, Nurse will have his troops ready. Tyrese Maxey’s confidence will be at an all-time high after torching the Indiana Pacers for 50 points. Tuesday night might be a different story as Embiid may not be there to terrorize Indiana’s defense.

If Maxey continues to be red-hot and gets enough support from De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Patrick Beverley and Robert Covington, Philadelphia could be just fine. They could extend their winning streak to nine games minus three key players.