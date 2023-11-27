Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov. 27): Latest update on Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s availability

The Philadelphia 76ers will have Joel Embiid available on Monday against the LA Lakers while Kelly Oubre Jr. remains out. Oubre is still recovering from a hit-and-run incident on Nov. 11 that left him with fractured ribs. Philly’s starting small forward is also dealing with minor leg and hip issues. A week ago, he started joining the 76ers’ on-court workouts.

The Sixers have not announced a specific return date for the former Charlotte Hornets player. Oubre will reportedly be re-evaluated in the next few days. Philadelphia may give an update on his status after further tests have been conducted.

For now, Nick Nurse will have Nic Batum likely continuing to take Kelly Oubre Jr.’s place in the starting lineup. The veteran has played a key role for the 76ers while the electric small forward remains sidelined. In Philly’s win over the OKC Thunder on Friday, Batum had 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Nurse has also tried Robert Covington in Oubre’s spot when Batum was unavailable for personal reasons. Covington’s game is significantly different from that of the Frenchman but he was solid and dependable when Nurse asked him to join the starting unit.

The bigger news, however, is Joel Embiid’s availability against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers. He was held out by the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to hip soreness. “The Process” entered Saturday’s matchup versus the OKC Thunder as probable but was eventually cleared to play.

Embiid’s hip must be feeling better as he is no longer on Philly’s injury report. The reigning MVP’s presence will be crucial in beating the Lakers.

Basketball fans can’t wait to see Joel Embiid go up against Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has been ruled probable by the LA Lakers for Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. AD has had the same status over his last three games but he has been eventually cleared to play. He is expected to suit up and battle Joel Embiid in a marquee matchup.

“The Process” is the reigning MVP and back-to-back scoring champ. He leads the NBA again this season in scoring with 32.1 points per game. Embiid is also contributing 11.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He is arguably the best big man in the league today.

Anthony Davis’ main task is to help slow down Joel Embiid. Davis’ 2.9 blocks per game lead the NBA. Many expect him to be one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award if he stays healthy.

Basketball fans can’t wait to see two of the NBA’s best big men go head-to-head on Monday.