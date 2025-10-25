  • home icon
  Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update: Latest on Joel Embiid and V. J. Edgecombe's Availability as 3 Stars Ruled Out of Hornets Game (Oct. 25)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update: Latest on Joel Embiid and V. J. Edgecombe's Availability as 3 Stars Ruled Out of Hornets Game (Oct. 25)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:30 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update: Latest on Joel Embiid and V. J. Edgecombe's Availability as 3 Stars Ruled Out of Hornets Game (Oct. 25). (Image Source: Imagn)

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Charlotte Hornets in their second game of the season on Saturday. The Sixers squad isn't fully healthy, and four players are named on the injury report ahead of the contest. Good news, however, superstar Joel Embiid and young sensation V. J. Edgecombe are both cleared to play.

Embiid flopped in the season opener against the Boston Celtics and finished with just four points on 1 of 9 shooting in 20 points. The Sixers weathered the one-time MVP's off night with a nerve-gangling one-point win on the back of rookie V. J. Edgecombe and rising superstar Tyrese Maxey's explosive performances.

Edgecombe created NBA history with a 34-point performance on debut, while Maxey dropped a 40-point burger to ensure the Sixers started the season on a positive note despite Joel Embiid's forgettable outing. Neither Edgecombe nor Maxey is on the team's injury report, and the duo will start for the Sixers against the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Justin Edwards is listed as "probable" with a right rib soreness. The young forward is expected to be available to play, barring any last-minute setback.

Three Sixers are confirmed to miss three contributors, all of whom were sidelined from the opening fixture as well. Paul George (left knee surgery recovery), Jared McCain (right thumb surgery recovery) and Trendon Watford (left hamstring tightness) are ruled out of the Hornets game.

How to watch Philadelphia Sixers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, Oct. 25. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:0 p.m. PT).

The Sixers vs. Hornets game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Philadelphia (local) and FanDuel Sports Network Extra (local). For those looking to stream the game live, it will be available on the NBA League Pass, Fubo and Peacock.

