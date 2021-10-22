Philadelphia 76ers news: Ben Simmons arrived and departed the facilities without participating in scheduled individual workout, no practice for the team overall

As the Ben Simmons saga continues to needlessly drag on in Philadelphia, it gives us glimpses of a hit sitcom on an OTT platform. Despite Simmons' stubbornness to leave, the 76ers management are trying everything possible to convince him to stay.

However, they are unable to either find the right trade for him or get him to commit despite him being a key cog in their playoff hopes.

Simmons was a perennial All-Star and a key piece in the 76ers puzzle. He contributed as a defensive stalwart while leading the team's defense from the perimeter with Joel Embiid anchoring from the interior. This provided Philly with a lethal defense. It will prove to be vital with them having to face the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

His refusal to commit and play through the difficult situation that he's placed in makes it a toxic environment for both the team and the player with neither willing to budge. Ben Simmons was kicked out recently from practice for refusing to participate in a defensive drill, evoking irate reactions from analysts and former players alike.

As per the latest reports by ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Ben Simmons looks set to continue sticking to his stance. He departed without taking part in a scheduled individual workout at the 76ers practice facility, making it highly unlikely for him to be available for their season opener against the Nets. Woj reported:

All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today. ESPN Sources: All-Star Ben Simmons arrived and departed the 76ers practice facility today without taking part in a scheduled individual workout. His status for Friday night's game vs. Brooklyn (ESPN, 7:30 PM) is unclear. As a team, the Sixers had no practice today.

The 76ers will hope the situation will get resolved soon before it starts taking a toll on their team if it hasn't already.

Will the Philadelphia 76ers be able to find a trade for Ben Simmons?

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons' future seems to be up in the air

The Ben Simmons saga is turning out to be like a reality show. It's highly doubtful that the 76ers can find a trade partner that would give up the kind of assets they would expect for Simmons after seeing the way things are playing out.

Simmons is highly talented and capable enough to be a franchise cornerstone of a young, rising team such as the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Minnesota Timberwolves who have young assets that Philly could use.

His lack of a reliable jump shot won't be detterent to a trade deal. But the callous attitude he has shown toward the franchise, fans and his teammates, who have had his back more often than not would surely be a huge question mark for potential trade partners.

Also Read

Jay Bilas @JayBilas Ben Simmons has been unprofessional, to put it mildly. Oddly, his behavior has hurt his trade value and his reputation, and it has made him far more difficult to move him for any fair value, something he claims to want. Ben Simmons has been unprofessional, to put it mildly. Oddly, his behavior has hurt his trade value and his reputation, and it has made him far more difficult to move him for any fair value, something he claims to want.

Daryl Morey and the 76ers will expect a king's ransom for their All-Star but are more likely to ship him out after getting lowballed and with the way things are panning out, it's just a matter of who blinks first. The 76ers will eventually have to make a decision if they will continue letting the situation serve as a distraction to the team or pack him off before they lose sight of their actual goals.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Philly be able to find the right trade partner for Simmons? Yes No 0 votes so far