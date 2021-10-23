Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Ben Simmons accepts responsibility towards team but not mentally ready to play yet

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has been embroiled in NBA trade rumors throughout the summer. Multiple reports have indicated that the Australian international was adamant about leaving the franchise.

There was a rift between Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers following the team's Eastern Conference semi-finals exit against the Atlanta Hawks. That led to the player getting most of the blame for the team's loss. There has been a new development on that front now.

NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have revealed that Simmons had a meeting with the 76ers hierarchy, head coach, Joel Embiid, and other players today. There he informed them that everyone needs to take more responsibility, including himself.

He also communicated that he is not mentally ready to play for the Philadelphia 76ers yet, and will need some time to get integrated into the squad again.

These reports come a few days after a major incident that happened between the franchise and the player. The 76ers had suspended Ben Simmons for their opening day clash, citing disciplinary reasons, after he refused to partake in a defensive drill that head coach Doc Rivers was overlooking.

However, Ben Simmons communicating with the Philadelphia 76ers about his struggles is a positive sign. It now looks like the player could be back playing for the Eastern Conference franchise very shortly.

The Philadelphia 76ers will need Ben Simmons at his usual best to come out from the East this season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

After a tumultuous end to the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will want to at least reach the Eastern Conference finals and possibly go all the way this season. However, they are set to face enormous challenges along the way, as the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are in contention to win the title this season.

Hence, the Philadelphia 76ers will need Ben Simmons at his usual best. He will also have to develop a jump shot if he wants to become one of the best offensive guards in the league. He is already a monster in defense, and will certainly be a candidate for NBA DPOY if he manages to come back strongly.

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight, and are set to be without Ben Simmons.

