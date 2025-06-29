Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers will be parading their new recruits and young core in the 2025 Summer League through the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues next month. The 76ers are coming off an astounding draft, where they picked third and selected Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe, one of the most anticipated players in the summer showcase.
Edgecombe was seen as the next 76ers star after the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. The team also drafted Johni Broome from Auburn during the draft’s second round.
The rookies have a good shot at making it to the 76ers' roster next season, following a year of disappointment. Philly saw their stars Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid succumb to various injuries last season, winning only 24 games and missing out on the playoffs, despite having such a top-heavy squad.
The Philadelphia 76ers could also see some unheralded players make it to their lineup next year. Additionally, this could be a tryout for some of their undrafted players to become a 76er next season.
Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2025 roster
Philly's full Summer League roster has yet to be announced, but some players have already made it to the lineup, including Edgecoombe and Broome. The initial players went undrafted in the draft and will use the 76ers Summer League games to showcase their caliber.
Alex Reese was the lone player from the initial roster who played with the 76ers last season. Meanwhile, Izan Almansa last played for the Perth Wildcats in Australia as he looks to crack an NBA roster spot in the Summer League.
Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2025 schedule
The 76ers will have an interesting schedule in this year's NBA Summer League, facing the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Dallas Mavericks.
All of those teams have a Top-6 draft pick in this year's rookie class to match up with the 76ers' VJ Edgecombe.
With the way the schedule was laid out, rookies will be showcased in these games. Now, it is up to VJ Edgecombe to prove his mettle for the 76ers.
