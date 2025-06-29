Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers will be parading their new recruits and young core in the 2025 Summer League through the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues next month. The 76ers are coming off an astounding draft, where they picked third and selected Baylor standout VJ Edgecombe, one of the most anticipated players in the summer showcase.

Ad

Edgecombe was seen as the next 76ers star after the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. The team also drafted Johni Broome from Auburn during the draft’s second round.

The rookies have a good shot at making it to the 76ers' roster next season, following a year of disappointment. Philly saw their stars Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid succumb to various injuries last season, winning only 24 games and missing out on the playoffs, despite having such a top-heavy squad.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia 76ers could also see some unheralded players make it to their lineup next year. Additionally, this could be a tryout for some of their undrafted players to become a 76er next season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2025 roster

Philly's full Summer League roster has yet to be announced, but some players have already made it to the lineup, including Edgecoombe and Broome. The initial players went undrafted in the draft and will use the 76ers Summer League games to showcase their caliber.

Ad

Player Position Izan Almansa Forward Johni Broome Center Jack Clark Guard VJ Edgecombe Guard Alex Reese Center Hunter Sallis Guard Saint Thomas Forward

Ad

Alex Reese was the lone player from the initial roster who played with the 76ers last season. Meanwhile, Izan Almansa last played for the Perth Wildcats in Australia as he looks to crack an NBA roster spot in the Summer League.

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2025 schedule

The 76ers will have an interesting schedule in this year's NBA Summer League, facing the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Ad

All of those teams have a Top-6 draft pick in this year's rookie class to match up with the 76ers' VJ Edgecombe.

Date Matchup July 10 76ers vs Spurs July 12 76ers vs Hornets July 15 76ers vs Wizards July 16 76ers vs Mavericks

With the way the schedule was laid out, rookies will be showcased in these games. Now, it is up to VJ Edgecombe to prove his mettle for the 76ers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.