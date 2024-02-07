Philadelphia 76ers Trade Rumors: NBA Insider reveals former 2x All-Star and 3-point champion actively pursued from East rivals

For the sixth year in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in acquiring Buddy Hield before the trade deadline. Prominent NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Sixers could be targeting Andre Drummond as well. Only 48 hours remain prior to the deadline, and the Sixers need to come up with a solution quickly while having their superstar big man Joel Embiid out of action.

Embiid is expected to miss six weeks, which means the team needs all the firepower they can get to help them hold down the fort.

Wojnarowski explained why the Philadelphia 76ers are still actively searching for a trade deal. "Woj" mentioned that the Sixers are still hopeful that they can make a significant postseason run with Joel Embiid by their side. However, they'll have to acquire players who could support them in maintaining their current status in the Eastern Conference.

As of this publishing, Philadelphia (30-19) is sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Losing Embiid took a toll on the team as they are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Wojnarowski also pointed out that the Sixers will need to secure players who will not only fill in the big man's shoes, but will also work well with Embiid when he makes his return.

Andre Drummond is a former Sixer and is quite familiar with playing alongside the superstar big man. Drummond would possibly be a perfect replacement to act as the 76ers' starting big man, especially considering he's a former two-time All-Star. As for Buddy Hield, he'll undoubtedly add more ammunition to the team's arsenal with his deadeye shooting.

Can Andre Drummond and Buddy Hield help the Philadelphia 76ers in Joel Embiid's absence?

Ever since losing Joel Embiid on Jan. 29 against the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to win consistently. Having that in mind, the team might be worried about potentially losing a playoff spot and falling back into the Play-In Tournament scene. As of this publishing, the Sixers only have 33 games left this season.

Given the limited time they have left, they'll have to come up with ways to still win the majority of their games without the reigning MVP. As reported, Andre Drummond and Buddy Hield are potential targets for the Sixers before the trade deadline. However, would their presence help the team maintain their potential playoff spot?

The Philadelphia 76ers now lack a solid big man, which means they are significantly weaker inside the paint without a true rebounder. The only other player with the most rebounds is Tobias Harris, who is averaging 6.0 boards per game. Bringing in Andre Drummond could resolve that problem as he is averaging 8.3 rpg. There would also be times when he'd hit the double-digit mark in rebounds.

By no means can Drummond fill in the shoes of Joel Embiid in terms of scoring, however, his presence would surely solidify the Sixers' presence inside. Having that said, that's where Buddy Hield comes in. Despite no longer averaging the same numbers he once did, Hield is still a solid shooter overall. His firepower would likely help ease the pressure off Tyrese Maxey from carrying the load. Hield is currently averaging 12.0 ppg and is shooting 43.9% from the field.

Having all that in mind, the Philadelphia 76ers need to act fast with only two days remaining until the trade deadline. If they fail to secure any deals, this might be the downfall of the Sixers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!