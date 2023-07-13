Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Game Preview - July 13th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Cox Pavilion in the NBA Summer League games. Both teams are coming off losses and will try to bounce back with a win.

The 76ers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game, dropping their record to 1-1. Philly had no answer for Jaden Hardy, the Mavs’ sophomore, who lit them up for 24 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

Philadelphia was led by DJ Steward, a former undrafted rookie who previously played in the G League. The former Duke standout finished also with 24 points in just 25 minutes. If he continues this form, he could land a two-way spot in the Sixers’ roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking for more from rookies Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith. Council, an undrafted rookie from Arkansas, only had nine points. He already signed a two-way deal with the 76ers but the team likely wanted to see more of what he can do.

Smith, a product of North Carolina, is another undrafted rookie in the same deal as Council. He had 19 points against the Mavericks but attempted 17 shots to get his total. Philly’s coaching staff will be delighted if he shoots with more efficiency.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, won against the Minnesota Timberwolves to improve their record to 2-1. Tyrese Martin, a sophomore, had a solid game, leading the Hawks in scoring with 25 points. He also added nine rebounds and three assists.

Atlanta’s coaching staff is going to look for more from rookies Kobe Bufkin and Seth Lundy. Bufkin, the No. 15 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, played the most minutes between the two teams. He was on the floor for 33 minutes but finished with just 13 points on 3-13 shooting.

Hawks fans were disappointed with his showing and will be watching if he can be more efficient with his shots. More worryingly, the guard only had an assist while orchestrating the offense.

Seth Lundy, who is one of the best shooters in the draft, showed glimpses of his feathery touch from deep for the Atlanta Hawks. He had 14 points, on 10 shots, but hit 4-8 three-pointers. The Philadelphia 76ers defense will be carefully watching him.

Game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks will continue using this game to see how the players on their roster will perform. Most of the names on both sides are still trying to secure a spot while those who are on two-way contracts are doing their best to show more.

The Sixers shot 37.9% in their last game. However, they were outmuscled under the boards by giving up a 48-30 edge to the Dallas Mavericks. Philadelphia’s coaches are hoping their players show more effort on that end.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks still need more from Kobe Bufkin. He struggled both in scoring and in setting up his teammates. It’s only the summer league, but a better showing will be something Hawks fans will be happy to see.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game prediction

A player or two could be pulled out by the Philadelphia 76ers or the Atlanta Hawks. Regardless of who plays, predicting the winner of a summer league game is an exercise in futility. Both teams will be carefully evaluating their players and will not mind the final score.

