  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 23, 2025 00:43 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics battled in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Ad

The Sixers were still without All-Star forward Paul George, who is recovering from his offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. Philadelphia is banking on its stars' health this season after an injury-plagued 2024-25 season. The team is also expecting contributions from 2025 No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe.

On the other hand, the Celtics are parading a new-look roster after breaking their championship core in the offseason. All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is expected to be out for the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Boston's starters were Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta. Meanwhile, Philadelphia started Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dominick Barlow.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
Kelly Oubre Jr.14251425000400023-3
Dominick Barlow2366.7010551005201196
Joel Embiid1616.702022100300004-1
VJ Edgecombe612503742.9125022101164
Tyrese Maxey81361.533100347523100227
Quentin Grimes030020125022002110
Adem Bona0000000003100205
Jabari Walker111000000001000020
Justin Edwards0000000000000000
Andre Drummond0000000001000002
Johni BroomeDNP---------------
Eric GordonDNP---------------
Kyle LowryDNP---------------
Ad

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PLAYERFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%REBASTSTLBLKTOPTS+/-
Jaylen Brown3742.92366.7000430008-4
Sam Hauser11100111000002000131
Neemias Queta3310000022100100018-1
Payton Pritchard3837.50501250411027-6
Derrick White41233.31616.7000120009-5
Xavier Tillman24500100003021040
Anfernee Simons2633.3142511100001006-1
Josh Minott11100000000220002-7
Chris Boucher2366.7010000211004-4
Luka Garza020020000100120-3
Hugo GonzálezDNP-------------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------------
Max ShulgaDNP-------------
Jordan WalshDNP-------------
Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 28-26 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the opening quarter. Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe had a game-high 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-6 on 3-pointers) in the first period. Derrick White led the Celtics with seven points.

Philadelphia outscored Boston 31-23 in the second quarter to take a 57-51 lead into the halftime break. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers in the first half with 22 points and three assists on 8-for-13 shooting, while Edgecombe added 16 points.

Ad

No Celtics player scored in double figures in the first half. White had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, while Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta scored eight points apiece.

Boston will next face the New York Knicks on Friday, while Philadelphia will return to action on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications