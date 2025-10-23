Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics battled in their 2025-26 NBA season opener on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

The Sixers were still without All-Star forward Paul George, who is recovering from his offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. Philadelphia is banking on its stars' health this season after an injury-plagued 2024-25 season. The team is also expecting contributions from 2025 No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe.

On the other hand, the Celtics are parading a new-look roster after breaking their championship core in the offseason. All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is expected to be out for the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Boston's starters were Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta. Meanwhile, Philadelphia started Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Dominick Barlow.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

PLAYER FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PTS +/- Kelly Oubre Jr. 1 4 25 1 4 25 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 2 3 -3 Dominick Barlow 2 3 66.7 0 1 0 5 5 100 5 2 0 1 1 9 6 Joel Embiid 1 6 16.7 0 2 0 2 2 100 3 0 0 0 0 4 -1 VJ Edgecombe 6 12 50 3 7 42.9 1 2 50 2 2 1 0 1 16 4 Tyrese Maxey 8 13 61.5 3 3 100 3 4 75 2 3 1 0 0 22 7 Quentin Grimes 0 3 0 0 2 0 1 2 50 2 2 0 0 2 1 10 Adem Bona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 2 0 5 Jabari Walker 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 Justin Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andre Drummond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Johni Broome DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Eric Gordon DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Kyle Lowry DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PLAYER FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% REB AST STL BLK TO PTS +/- Jaylen Brown 3 7 42.9 2 3 66.7 0 0 0 4 3 0 0 0 8 -4 Sam Hauser 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 1 Neemias Queta 3 3 100 0 0 0 2 2 100 1 0 0 0 1 8 -1 Payton Pritchard 3 8 37.5 0 5 0 1 2 50 4 1 1 0 2 7 -6 Derrick White 4 12 33.3 1 6 16.7 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 9 -5 Xavier Tillman 2 4 50 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 1 0 4 0 Anfernee Simons 2 6 33.3 1 4 25 1 1 100 0 0 1 0 0 6 -1 Josh Minott 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 -7 Chris Boucher 2 3 66.7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 4 -4 Luka Garza 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 -3 Hugo González DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Max Shulga DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game summary

The Boston Celtics had a 28-26 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the opening quarter. Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe had a game-high 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting (3-for-6 on 3-pointers) in the first period. Derrick White led the Celtics with seven points.

Philadelphia outscored Boston 31-23 in the second quarter to take a 57-51 lead into the halftime break. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers in the first half with 22 points and three assists on 8-for-13 shooting, while Edgecombe added 16 points.

No Celtics player scored in double figures in the first half. White had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting, while Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta scored eight points apiece.

Boston will next face the New York Knicks on Friday, while Philadelphia will return to action on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

