Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2023 | Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled out a pulsating 116-105 overtime victory in Game against the Boston Celtics to tie the series at 2-2. James Harden once again played the hero’s role in giving the 76ers their second win in the second round of the playoffs against the reigning Eastern Conference champs.

Playing in front of John Hao, who he called his good-luck charm, “The Beard” made the timely baskets that tied the series. The former MVP scored 42 points, five of which were crucial in the last 18 seconds in the extra period to help his team eke out a win.

Jayson Tatum’s step-back three-pointer gave the Celtics their last taste of the lead at 115-113. They would never score again as Harden took over to carry the 76ers past their traditional nemesis.

NBA MVP Joel Embiid added 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to support Harden. P.J. Tucker only had six points but his grit and defensive effort were just as crucial in the win.

Marcus Smart hit a potential game-winning three-pointer but was just half a second late. Embiid improved his record to 2-10 in the playoffs against the Cs.

The series now shifts back to Boston where the Celtics lost in Game 1 behind James Harden’s heroics.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will start at 7:30 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers looked shaky in two games at Wells Fargo Arena against the Boston Celtics. They were soundly beaten in Game 3 and needed James Harden’s clutch shots to barely beat the Celtics on their home floor.

In Philly’s two wins against Boston, Harden was at his best. He averaged 43.5 points on 63.15% shooting, including 58.3% from behind the arc in Games 1` and 4.

In the 76ers’ back-to-back losses, he was a shell of his former MVP self. He averaged only 14 points, hitting just 17.8% of his shots, including 14.3% from deep.

If James Harden shows up big time, the Philadelphia 76ers have someone who can take some of the scoring burden off Joel Embiid’s hands. When both superstars are on top of their game, they have a big chance of beating the Celtics.

Despite the loss, Boston will be very confident heading into Game 5. If not for the former MVP’s heroics, they could have been up by 3-1.

Jayson Tatum had another rough shooting night but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. If he can put up points with a little more efficiency, the Boston Celtics will be hard to overcome.

Game prediction

Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Total (O/U): 214

Moneyline: 76ers (+255) vs. Celtics (-305)

The Boston Celtics will prove that their Game 2 thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers was no fluke. They will continue the form that nearly gave them two ins in Philly.

Boston Celtics @celtics Taking the right mindset into Tuesday night. Taking the right mindset into Tuesday night. https://t.co/xFbiSr9WDQ

Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will take the best punch from Joel Embiid and James Harden and carve out a win.

Boston Celtics 120, Philadelphia 76ers 112

