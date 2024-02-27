Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Boston Celtics will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a clash of Eastern Conference giants on Wednesday. The Celtics, one of the prime favorites for the NBA title this year, are currently on an eight-game win streak.

The 76ers will again be without their superstar Joel Embiid, with KJ Martin also expected to miss out. In what is the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two teams, a 76ers victory will leave them at 2-2 apiece.

In Embiid’s absence, the team has relied on Tyrese Maxey as the primary scorer, and is currently on a four-game losing streak. Here, we look at the expected lineups of both teams, along with the detailed depth chart for the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 27

Joel Embiid is the most obvious loss, without whom the 76ers do not look like a top Eastern Conference seed. With four losses on the trot, they will be hoping for big performances from their other stars, particularly Maxey and De’Anthony Melton, who have been in decent form of late.

Apart from Embiid, KJ Martin has also been listed as injured and is not expected to lineup against the Celtics.

Update: Embiid and KJ Martin have been ruled out.

Boston Celtics injury report for Feb. 27

The Boston Celtics have had things going to plan right from the start of the season. The new trades have worked out, and a lack of injuries means that they have all of their stars available for the marquee 76ers clash.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart Feb. 27

The lack of new injuries and little progress on the existing ones means that the 76ers are expected to lineup with the same starting 5 against the Celtics. Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield can be expected to form the backcourt, with Paul Reed as the Center and Nicolas Batum and Tobias Harris as the two forwards

Point guards Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry Shooting guards Buddy Hield Cam Payne Small forwards Tobias Harris De'Anthony Melton Power forwards Nicolas Batum Kelly Oubre Jr. Centers Paul Reed Mo Bamba

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 27

The Celtics have largely stepped ahead with their best foot forward and do not have injuries to worry about. Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Jrue Holiday are expected to start alongside Derrick White.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Shooting guards Derrick White Jayden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Power forwards Jayson Tatum Oshae Brissett Centers Kristaps Porzingis Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics key matchups

The 76ers might have their task cut out considering the kind of form the Celtics find themselves in. A majority of the night might revolve around the 76ers trying to contain their opponents. They will be hoping for a big night from Tyrese Maxey, while the Celtics will be looking at Jrue Holiday to once again anchor their defense.

Holiday in particular has been the most obvious reason why the Celtics are being seen as major title contenders. In the absence of Joel Embiid, the Celtics might have a straightforward task and are the majority's favorite for a straightforward victory.