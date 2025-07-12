Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 12

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Charlotte Hornets at Thomas & Mack Center in one of eight Summer League games on Saturday. This will be the Hornets’ second Summer League game.

The 76ers have been at work testing their rookies and will play in their fifth Summer League matchup on Saturday. They are 1-3 in the four games, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The 76ers-Hornets game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (-215) vs 76ers (+172)

Odds: Hornets (-4.5) vs. 76ers (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o177.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u177.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Hornets won their first Summer League game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Charlotte won 111-105, following a stellar performance from Liam McNeeley, who finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

KJ Simpson was also solid, recording 21 points, five assists and three steals, shooting 8-for-15 (4-for-9 from 3-point range). Tidjane Salaun played a strong game, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Judah Mintz (16.8 points and 3.0 assists) and Justin Edwards (11.2 points and 3.0 rebounds) have been impressive for Philadelphia. Drafted with the No. 3 pick, VJ Edgecombe has also been solid, recording 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his only Summer League appearance.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Summer League roster

Here is a look at the 76ers and the Hornets’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

76ers

Player Position Jalen Hood-Schifino Guard Jalen Slawson Forward Justin Edwards Forward Johni Broome Forward Izan Almansa Forward Keve Aluma Forward Stefan Todorovic Forward Adem Bona Center Judah Mintz Guard Jack Clark Forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell Forward Saint Thomas Forward Dominick Barlow Forward Hunter Sallis Guard Andrew Funk Guard Landers Nolley II Forward Mark Armstrong Guard Alex Reese Forward VJ Edgecombe Guard

Hornets

Player Position James Banks III Center Damion Baugh Guard P.J. Hall Center Dajuan Harris Jr. Guard Sion James Guard Ryan Kalkbrenner Center Kon Knueppel Forward Liam McNeeley Forward Jamiya Neal Guard Josh Oduro Center D.J. Rodman Forward Tidjane Salaün Forward K.J. Simpson Guard Jaylen Sims Forward

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are favored to win Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. But the 76ers have more games under their belt and have been building up the chemistry of their Summer League roster. The team isn’t far behind in quality with rookies like VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome in the lineup.

Our prediction: The 76ers to win

