Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 12

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 12, 2025 08:28 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League
Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Imagn)

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Charlotte Hornets at Thomas & Mack Center in one of eight Summer League games on Saturday. This will be the Hornets’ second Summer League game.

The 76ers have been at work testing their rookies and will play in their fifth Summer League matchup on Saturday. They are 1-3 in the four games, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets game details and odds

The 76ers-Hornets game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (-215) vs 76ers (+172)

Odds: Hornets (-4.5) vs. 76ers (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Hornets -110 (o177.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u177.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets preview

The Hornets won their first Summer League game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. Charlotte won 111-105, following a stellar performance from Liam McNeeley, who finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

KJ Simpson was also solid, recording 21 points, five assists and three steals, shooting 8-for-15 (4-for-9 from 3-point range). Tidjane Salaun played a strong game, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Judah Mintz (16.8 points and 3.0 assists) and Justin Edwards (11.2 points and 3.0 rebounds) have been impressive for Philadelphia. Drafted with the No. 3 pick, VJ Edgecombe has also been solid, recording 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in his only Summer League appearance.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Summer League roster

Here is a look at the 76ers and the Hornets’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

76ers

Player

Position

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Guard

Jalen Slawson

Forward

Justin Edwards

Forward

Johni Broome

Forward

Izan Almansa

Forward

Keve Aluma

Forward

Stefan Todorovic

Forward

Adem Bona

Center

Judah Mintz

Guard

Jack Clark

Forward

Caleb Stone-Carrawell

Forward

Saint Thomas

Forward

Dominick Barlow

Forward

Hunter Sallis

Guard

Andrew Funk

Guard

Landers Nolley II

Forward

Mark Armstrong

Guard

Alex Reese

Forward

VJ Edgecombe

Guard

Hornets

Player

Position

James Banks III

Center

Damion Baugh

Guard

P.J. Hall

Center

Dajuan Harris Jr.

Guard

Sion James

Guard

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Center

Kon Knueppel

Forward

Liam McNeeley

Forward

Jamiya Neal

Guard

Josh Oduro

Center

D.J. Rodman

Forward

Tidjane Salaün

Forward

K.J. Simpson

Guard

Jaylen Sims

Forward

Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

The Charlotte Hornets are favored to win Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. But the 76ers have more games under their belt and have been building up the chemistry of their Summer League roster. The team isn’t far behind in quality with rookies like VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome in the lineup.

Our prediction: The 76ers to win

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
