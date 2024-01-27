Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Jan. 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets will face off on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver. Their previous meeting in Philadelphia saw the Sixers taking down the Nuggets, 126-121. The Sixers' victory was part of a six-game winning streak that has since been snapped.

The Nuggets won three straight games after the loss against the Sixers, but the streak was also snapped in their last game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets injury reports for Jan. 27

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers have six players injured and that includes rising star, Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey is listed as questionable for the game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain. It was not known if he got the injury in their last game or during practice. Maxey has yet to miss a game since Dec. 1, but that could change if he fails to get clearance to play.

Also listed as questionable for the Saturday game are Mo Bamba (knee) and Tobias Harris (illness). Marcus Morris Sr., on the other hand, could be making a return as he is now probable for the game.

Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) remain out for the Sixers. Melton, though, is expected to be re-evaluated next week. Covington will sit out for at least three weeks, and he will be re-evaluated afterward. A seventh player, Kenneth Lofton Jr., will not suit up for the Sixers due to personal reasons.

Joel Embiid was initially listed as probable in an earlier report, but he has since been scratched off the injury list, implying that he is surely available for the game.

Player Injury Status Kenneth Lofton Jr. Personal reasons Out Mo Bamba Right knee inflammation Questionable Marcus Morris Sr. Left plantar fasciitis Probable Tobias Harris Illness Questionable Tyrese Maxey Left ankle sprain Questionable Robert Covington Left knee inflammation Out De'Anthony Melton Lumbar spine stress response Out

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets also have six players listed in their injury report, featuring their "Big 3." Nikola Jokic (eye), Jamal Murray (shin), and Aaron Gordon (shoulder) are all in the report, but they are all probable for the game, that is, they are expected to suit up.

Also listed as probable is Reggie Jackson (toe) and Julian Strawther will sit out the game due to his knee injury.

Vlatko Cancar has long been out due to the ACL injury he got while playing for Slovenia in their buildup for last year's FIBA Basketball World Cup, but his return timetable remains indefinite.

Player Injury Status Reggie Jackson Left toe sprain Probable Aaron Gordon Right shoulder sprain Probable Jamal Murray Bilateral shin inflammation Probable Julian Strawther Right knee contusion Out Nikola Jokic Left eye abrasion Probable Vlatko Cancar Left knee surgery Out

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets will be aired live and exclusively nationally on ABC as part of the network's Saturday triple-header.

While the MVP showdown between All-Star starters Embiid and Jokic will be the main highlight of the game, Maxey's final status and potential showdown against Murray would help prove that they should be in the All-Star Game as well.

