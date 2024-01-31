Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors game player stats for January 30, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers-Golden State Warriors game was the most highly anticipated game on Tuesday night's slate. It was the season's first meeting between reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and four-time champion Steph Curry. The marquee clash on TNT didn't disappoint.

The Sixers missed Tyrese Maxey and Nicolas Batum due to injuries, while Embiid was laboring through a knee injury that had kept him out for the first two games of the Sixers' four-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Warriors missed Klay Thompson as a late scratch. Thompson was ruled out minutes before tipoff, citing illness.

Both teams were coming off back-to-back losses, so it was a high-stakes game, and the players gave it their all. Here's a look at the player stats of the Philadelphia 76ers versus Golden State Warriors game at Chase Center:

Philadelphia 76ers player stats

The Philadelphia 76ers played a 10-man rotation in the absence of Tyrese Maxey, Nicolas Batum and De'Anthony Melton. Joel Embiid returned to replace Paul Reed in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley and Kelly Oubre Jr. continued starting for Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton. Tobias Harris was the fifth starter.

Kenyon Martin Jr., Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz and Paul Reed completed the rotation, coming off the bench.

Here's a look at the Philadelphia 76ers' player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FG +/- Danuel House Jr. 7 1 0 2 0 0 1-4 1-3 -21 Tobias Harris 26 10 2 2 0 2 10-18 2-4 -15 Joel Embiid 14 7 2 2 0 5 5-18 2-6 -21 Kelly Oubre Jr. 15 6 0 1 0 2 7-14 0-3 -15 Patrick Beverley 12 5 2 2 1 1 4-12 2-4 -19 KJ Martin 2 2 0 1 1 2 1-2 0-1 16 Jaden Springer 10 5 2 4 0 1 4-7 1-3 8 Furkan Korkmaz 19 4 0 0 2 0 6-8 5-6 5 Paul Reed 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 00 3 Ricky Council IV 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 -1 Marcus Morris Sr. - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors player stats

The Golden State Warriors were depleted, too. On top of missing Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody, the Warriors fell short on their guard rotation with Klay Thompson sidelined at the last minute. Golden State played a 10-man rotation for this game, as Lester Quinones covered for some of Thompson's minutes.

Brandin Podziemski started next to Steph Curry, while Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga completed the rest of the lineup. Kevon Looney, Dario Saric, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Cory Joseph played heavy minutes off the bench with Quinones.

Here's a look at the Golden State Warriors players' stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG +/- Andrew Wiggins 23 5 4 3 1 1 8-10 1-2 18 Jonathan Kuminga 26 7 2 3 1 3 11-19 1-3 10 Draymond Green 9 6 6 0 2 2 3-8 2-4 18 Brandin Podziemski 11 6 3 0 0 3 5-11 1-5 15 Stephen Curry 37 8 7 0 1 5 12-17 8-13 26 Kevon Looney 0 3 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 -5 Dario Saric 2 2 7 0 1 1 0-2 0-2 -4 Cory Joseph 2 1 2 0 0 1 1-4 1-2 -10 Lester Quinones 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 -3 Trayce Jackson-Davis 6 4 0 0 0 0 3-5 0-0 -5

Golden State Warriors fend off Philadelphia 76ers to snap two-game skid

The Warriors turned things around against the 76ers as the two depleted rosters battled to break out of their respective slumps. Steph Curry's 37-point night was critical, while Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins provided excellent support to him without Klay Thompson. Kuminga and Wiggins combined for 49 points on 19-of-29 shooting.

Meanwhile, the 76ers couldn't do much with Joel Embiid struggling with his injury throughout the game. Embiid had 14 points on just 27.8% shooting. He has potentially aggravated his injury after Kuminga landed on his injured knee in the fourth quarter. Embiid didn't return to the game after that, limiting his night to 29 minutes. It was the third consecutive loss for the Sixers.

