Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart for January 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at the Chase Center Arena in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. This will be their first matchup of the season, with the game being part of the NBA's five-game schedule.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT Network and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The 76ers (29-16) are third in the East and have lost three straight games on the road. They play on their second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers 130-104. Joel Embiid did not play due to knee management.

The Warriors (19-24), meanwhile, are 12th in the West, dropping consecutive home games to the Sacramento Kings and the LA Lakers. Stephen Curry ended with a game-high 46 points in his last game against the Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers injuries for Jan. 30

The 76ers have five players on their injury list. PG Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and C Joel Embiid (knee) are day-to-day and game-time decisions. F Kenneth Lofton Jr. (shoulder), PF Robert Covington (knee) and SG De'Anthony Melton (back) are out.

Golden State Warriors injuries for Jan. 30

The Warriors have three players on their injury list. SG Moses Moody (calf), SG Gary Payton II (hamstring) and PG Chris Paul (wrist) are out.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups and depth chart

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey * Patrick Beverley Terquavion Smith SG Kelly Oubre Furkan Korkmaz Jaden Springer SF Tobias Harris Marcus Morris Sr. Danuel House Jr. PF Nicolas Batum KJ Martin C Joel Embiid * Paul Reed Mo Bamba

(*) Day-to-day / Game time decision

Golden State Warriors starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Stephen Curry Brandin Podziemski Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Cory Joseph SF Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos PF Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Gui Santos C Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchups

Patrick Beverley vs Stephen Curry

The rivalry between the two guards, evident from their regular season and playoff matchups, is set to be a highlight for fans on Tuesday. Their competitive history adds an extra layer of excitement to the contest.

Stephen Curry averages 25.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists against Beverley. Meanwhile, Beverley has averaged 7.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals.

The two have played in 34 games, with Curry leading 22-12, including the playoffs 6-2.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs Klay Thompson

Kelly Oubre Jr. has one of his best seasons yet, averaging 13.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 spg and 0.5 bpg on 47.4% shooting, including 34.2% from beyond the arc. Opponents shoot 40.5% in the paint on 8.8 attempts and 42.4% on 5.6 attempts when guarded by him.

Klay Thompson has averaged 17.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, and 2.4 apg on 3.4 threes made per game on 38.5%.

In what promises to be an electrifying wing matchup, Thompson's exceptional shooting and range will be matched against Oubre Jr.'s prowess in driving and slashing. Both players are expected to guard each other.

