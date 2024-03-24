Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 24, 2024

Among the NBA's scheduled games on Sunday is the Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers matchup. The 76ers are looking to bounce back after dropping their last two contests against a Clippers team that, on the flip side of things, has won its previous two contests.

The first quarter belonged to the visiting Sixers, who started the game with seven unanswered points before James Harden finally scored a field goal for the Clippers. However, Tobias Harris would not let up as he kept scoring, finishing the first quarter with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Kelly Oubre also added 10 on a 4-for-5 shooting clip to help the Sixers establish the early lead.

Entering the second quarter, the LA Clippers found themselves trailing by 12 points (41-29).

The 76ers continued their dominance over their opponents early in the second quarter, leading 54-38 with just over seven minutes left in the first half. They withstood an 8-0 run from the Clippers that cut their lead to eight (54-46).

However, the Clippers allowed the Sixers to go on another run afterward, falling behind by as much as 17 points with three minutes remaining in the first half (63-46). The LA-based team would not disappoint its home fans, though, as they prevented the lead from getting bigger.

They countered with another run to end the second quarter, led by Kawhi Leonard. By the time the buzzer sounded to signal halftime, the 76ers lead was reduced by a full 10 points (63-56).

Kawhi was a huge proponent in preventing the hole from getting any bigger, finishing the first half with 12 points, while Ivica Zubac added 11. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris continued to be the leader on offense for the Sixers in the second quarter, scoring eight more to bring his total to 19.

Both teams have entered their respective locker rooms to discuss the adjustments needed for the second half. Stay tuned to see if the home team can complete the comeback or if the visitors can put them away for good in the second half of this Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kelly Oubre Jr. 10 1 6 0 0 0 4-7 2-4 0-0 +5 Tobias Harris 19 3 2 0 0 0 9-15 1-2 0-0 -6 Mo Bamba 3 7 1 0 2 2 1-4 1-2 0-0 -5 Buddy Hield 3 2 2 0 0 0 2-3 1-3 0-0 -1 Tyrese Maxey 5 0 4 0 1 1 2-3 1-1 0-0 +4 Cameron Payne 10 1 0 0 1 1 3-5 2-3 2-2 +8 Paul Reed 4 3 1 1 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 +5 KJ Martin 6 2 1 1 1 1 3-4 0-1 0-1 +7 Jeff Dowtin Jr. 3 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -2 Nicolas Batum DNP Ricky Council IV DNP

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 14 4 2 0 0 2 5-11 1-5 3-3 +1 Paul George 12 3 1 0 0 1 6-11 3-5 0-0 -1 Ivica Zubac 13 7 1 0 3 0 5-8 0-0 3-4 +5 Terance Mann 6 1 1 0 0 0 2-4 2-2 0-0 +1 James Harden 10 4 10 1 1 0 5-11 0-5 2-2 +1 Amir Coffey 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Norman Powell 10 1 1 0 0 0 4-6 2-3 0-0 -7 Brandon Boston Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Daniel Theis 0 3 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Kobe Brown DNP Bones Hyland DNP Xavier Moon DNP Mason Plumlee DNP Josh Primo DNP