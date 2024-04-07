Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 6, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers headed to Memphis to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, carrying a three-game winning streak.

In their latest triumph, the Philadelphia 76ers (42-35) secured a 109-105 win against the Miami Heat on Thursday, led by Tyrese Maxey's impressive performance, nearly clinching a triple-double with 37 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists. This victory bolstered the 76ers' position in the playoff race.

The last encounter between the Sixers and Grizzlies (27-50) occurred during Joel Embiid's absence from the lineup, resulting in a 115-109 victory for the Grizzlies on March 6. Jaren Jackson Jr. amassed 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Vince Williams Jr. contributed 17 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in Memphis' triumph.

Memphis, grappling with various absences, has provided opportunities for players like Pereira and Jemison to step up.

The Sixers launched into the game with aggressive play, led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Their efforts propelled Philadelphia to a 28-23 advantage as they entered the second period.

Embiid and Maxey combined for 12 points, while Buddy Hield quickly added 5 points to the scoreboard. Maxey's playmaking was evident with four assists in the opening period.

The second quarter was even more dominating for the road team, as they finished the quarter on a 34-19 run, with Embiid scoring 15 points in this period and securing a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds into the second half.

However, the Grizzlies did a stellar job of disrupting the big man's rhythm, causing him to turn the ball over seven times in the first half. Jordan Goodwin, Scotty Pippen Jr. and GG Jackson capitalized on Philadelphia's lack of wing athleticism, scoring most of their points in attacking the paint and the rim.

Kelly Oubre Jr. stood out as he assumed control of the Sixers' offensive momentum, particularly showcasing his two-way skills during a notable third-quarter run. One standout moment occurred off of Buddy Hield's steal, where Oubre Jr. executed a reverse running layup, adding two crucial points to his tally.

By the end of the third quarter, he had already contributed 5 points, and his impact continued to grow as he reached a total of 17 points and five assists before the start of the fourth quarter.

The Sixers tied their season series with a 116-96 win on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game player stats and box scores

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT + / - Nicolas Batum 9 3 0 0 0 0 3-5 3-5 0-0 +7 Joel Embiid 30 12 1 2 0 8 9-13 2-2 10-13 +15 Kyle Lowry 8 1 1 1 0 0 3-4 2-3 0-0 +7 Tyrese Maxey 7 1 5 0 0 0 2-6 1-4 2-2 +8 Kelly Oubre Jr. 17 5 5 1 2 1 5-10 2-5 5-7 +9 KJ Martin 10 6 1 2 0 3 5-7 0-0 0-0 +2 Paul Reed 6 5 5 0 4 4 3-4 0-0 0-0 +19 Cameron Payne 3 1 4 2 2 2 1-7 1-6 0-0 +19 Buddy Hield 7 1 2 1 2 1 3-12 1-7 0-0 +11 Jeff Downtin Jr. 11 5 2 0 1 0 4-5 2-3 1-1 +2 Terquavion Smith 5 1 1 0 1 1 2-3 1-2 0-0 -3 Ricky Council 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-4 1-2 0-0 +4 Mo Bamba DNP

Memphis Grizzlies game player stats

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL TO FG 3-PT FT + / - GG Jackson 17 6 3 0 2 3 6-16 1-7 4-6 -8 Maozinha Pereira 13 11 1 0 2 3 5-9 2-4 1-2 -11 Trey Jemison 5 7 2 0 0 3 2-6 0-0 1-1 -17 Jordan Goodwin 15 4 4 0 1 0 6-13 1-3 2-2 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. 24 2 5 0 2 4 9-16 2-4 4-4 -12 Brandon Clarke 6 8 2 0 0 2 3-9 0-1 0-2 -20 Zavier Simposon 14 5 4 2 3 2 4-12 3-4 3-4 -15 Timmy Allen 2 2 0 0 0 1 1-6 0-3 0-0 -18 Lamar Stevens DNP Santi Aldama DNP Ziaire Williams DNP Luka Kennard DNP