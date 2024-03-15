Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 14)

Thursday night showcased a thrilling slate of six NBA games, including a highly anticipated matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers. These Eastern Conference rivals had previously clashed twice this season, with the Bucks emerging victorious on both occasions.

The first quarter saw both teams grappling with a slow start, with the Bucks finding themselves trailing 29-24. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's subdued performance, contributing only two points on 50% shooting, Damian Lillard stepped up for the Bucks, notching nine points and three rebounds.

On the other end, the Sixers saw Tyrese Maxey ignite the offense with an impressive display, racking up 10 quick points. Even Kyle Lowry got in on the action, adding six points on perfect shooting from the field to bolster Philly's backcourt. As the first half unfolded, the Bucks attempted to shift gears by placing more emphasis on Giannis' involvement in the offense.

However, the defensive strategy employed by the Sixers proved effective, causing the Greek Freak to struggle, particularly evident in his four turnovers during the first half, most of which stemmed from Philly's defensive schemes. Heading into halftime, the Sixers held a commanding lead, up 61-53.

Top 5 viral moments from Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo with the poster

Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the Bucks through the third quarter, showcasing his physical prowess as he surged past Nicolas Batum for a powerful left-handed dunk over Reed.

#4 Nicolas Batum beats the buzzer

The French forward capped off the halftime with a tough 2-pointer from the right corner, executing a fadeaway despite two defenders contesting, extending the 76ers' lead to 61-53.

#3 Brook Lopez denies Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 7-footer decisively swatted away Kelly Oubre's layup attempt with a powerful two-handed block, crucially keeping the ball in play during a crucial moment.

#2 Giannis saves the ball with heroic hustle

Amidst four defenders jostling for the rebound in the paint, Giannis soared in to deftly tap the ball to AJ Green, who was positioned for an open 3-pointer. This crucial play provided the Bucks with a much-needed bucket, a fitting reward for Giannis's relentless efforts.

#1 Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo connect for the alley-oop

Despite a sluggish start in the first half, Dame and Giannis teamed up for an astonishing alley-oop. Lillard deftly split the defenders from the top of the key, launching the ball from near the free-throw line, where Giannis soared in to catch it and slam dunk it home.

The Bucks were able to pull off a comeback and seal their third win of the series with the 114-105 win at home.