Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1: Top 10 player prop markets available

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are underway, with the Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic in progress. With three more games set to take place throughout the day, including Game 1 of the 76ers-Knicks matchup, the action is starting to heat up around the league. That, of course, means fans are preparing their betting slips.

The 76ers enter game one matchup with plenty of momentum after dispatching the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Morever, with a healthy Joel Embiid, the team is eager to make a big postseason run. On the flip side, though, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are ready to make waves.

Of course, in the case of the Knicks, the team has continued to impress without Julius Randle, largely thanks to the play of Jalen Brunson. Ahead of the start of the highly anticipated series, let's take a look at 10 player props bettors may be interested in via FanDuel Sportsbook.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ten player props for NBA fans to explore ahead of Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #10: Joel Embiid to score 30+ (-115)

This season, in 39 games, Joel Embiid has led the league in scoring with 34.7 points per game. Despite not meeting the criteria for eligibility for regular season awards, Embiid has impressed.

On FanDuel, Embiid has -115 odds to score 30+ points in the game. Considering his performances and with Julius Randle out, expect big things out of Embiid.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #9: Josh Hart Over 11.5 points (-114)

This season, Josh Hart averaged just 9.4 ppg, marking a decrease from his 10.2ppg average last season. Nevertheless, Hart has now dropped more than 11.5 points in the last four games.

With FanDuel putting Hart's O/U at 11.5 points, the -114 odds seem to be favorable for those interested in player props, or a parlay.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #8: Tobias Harris over 12.5 points (-115)

Tobias Harris has been averaging 17.2ppg this season across 70 games. Given that, over 12.5 points at -115 odds seems like a great value for the longtime veteran.

Looking at his 10 most recent games played, Harris has only come up short of the 12.5 points mark once, in the Mar. 24 meeting with the Clippers.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #7: Bojan Bogdanovic Over 7.5 points (-120)

Bojan Bogdanovic has seen his minutes decrease from 32.9 mpg to 19.2 since moving from Detroit to New York. Despite his production 20.2 ppg to 10.4 during that time, he has continued to average more than 7.5 ppg.

Given that, over 7.5 points for Bojan Bogdanovic at -120 odds is a player prop worth considering for bettors.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #6: Joel Embiid 12+ rebounds (+100)

Joel Embiid may only be averaging 11.0 rebounds per game this season, but there are reasons to be confident about the reigning MVP in this prop. In the four most recent games Embiid has played, he has recorded 12 or more rebounds thrice.

Moreover, he has averaged 14.0 rpg over the team's two most recent games, making +100 odds for 12+ rebounds against a Knicks team without Julius Randle one worth watching.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #5: Buddy Hield 2+ threes (-115)

Buddy Hield has averaged 25.8 mpg this season, in his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, a figure on par with his 25.7 mpg average with the Pacers early on in the year. While on the floor, he has averaged 12.2 points with the 76ers, a figure that's on par with his Pacers' average.

In both instances, he has averaged 2.6 3-pointers made per game, a figure that has remained above since the 2018-19 season. Because of that, -115 odds on this player prop is certainly worth a look.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #3: Josh Hart 1+ made three (-150)

Although Josh Hart's role isn't primarily as a scorer, he has been a consistent 3-point shooter over the past two seasons in regard to volume. In both instances, since joining Tom Thibodeau's team, Hart has averaged 1.1 and 1.0 3PM.

While his 31.0 3P% is a drop from last season's 51.9% average, both figures make -150 odds for Hart to make a single 3-pointer a great prop.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #2: Tyrese Maxey 6+ assists (-115)

Tyrese Maxey has continued to impress and grow as a player throughout his career. This season, Maxey averaged a career-high 6.2 assists per game, marking a stark jump from his 3.5 apg average from the 2022-23 season.

With Joel Embiid expected to have a big game in Julius Randle's absence, Maxey's facilitating will be a focal point of Nick Nurse's offense.

2024 NBA Playoffs Prop #1: OG Anunoby 2+ steals (-105)

This player prop is certainly a fun gamble, and Anunoby's steals per game average makes it even more enticing.

This season, Anunoby is averaging 1.7 steals per game during his time with the Knicks, but in his last five games, he has recorded two or more steals in all but one.

With the stakes at an all-time high heading into the postseason, expect some big minutes and big performances from Tom Thibodeau's defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback