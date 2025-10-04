Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 4 | 2025-26 NBA Preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks was the second preseason game between two Eastern Conference teams before the 2025-26 season. Without their star player, Joel Embiid, in their first preseason game, the Sixers faced a blowout 15-point loss.

The Knicks' starting lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson once again led their team's offense and gave the Knicks a 9-point lead with over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

However, within two minutes, and after VJ Edgecombe's 3-pointer, Philadelphia cut the lead to 2 points. The Knicks again extended the lead to 8 points by the end of the quarter.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Score

New York Knicks

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK PF Mikal Bridges 6 OG Anunoby 8 Karl-Anthony Towns 2 Mitchell Robinson 6 Jalen Brunson 6 Guerschon Yabusele 0 Miles McBride 0 Jordan Clarkson 3

Philadelphia 76ers

Player PTS PTS AST STL BLK PF Dominick Barlow 3 Adem Bona 0 Tyrese Maxey 8 Kelly Oubre Jr. 2 VJ Edgecombe 8 Jabari Walker 0 Justin Edwards 0 Andre Drummond 2 Kennedy Chandler 0

