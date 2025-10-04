  • home icon
  Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 4 | 2025-26 NBA Preseason

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 4 | 2025-26 NBA Preseason

By Nandjee Ranjan
Oct 04, 2025
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 - Source: Getty
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Preseason Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 4 [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks was the second preseason game between two Eastern Conference teams before the 2025-26 season. Without their star player, Joel Embiid, in their first preseason game, the Sixers faced a blowout 15-point loss.

The Knicks' starting lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson once again led their team's offense and gave the Knicks a 9-point lead with over five minutes remaining in the first quarter.

However, within two minutes, and after VJ Edgecombe's 3-pointer, Philadelphia cut the lead to 2 points. The Knicks again extended the lead to 8 points by the end of the quarter.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Score

New York Knicks

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKPF
Mikal Bridges6
OG Anunoby8
Karl-Anthony Towns2
Mitchell Robinson6
Jalen Brunson6
Guerschon Yabusele0
Miles McBride0
Jordan Clarkson3
Philadelphia 76ers

PlayerPTSPTSASTSTLBLKPF
Dominick Barlow3
Adem Bona0
Tyrese Maxey8
Kelly Oubre Jr.2
VJ Edgecombe8
Jabari Walker0
Justin Edwards0
Andre Drummond 2
Kennedy Chandler0
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

