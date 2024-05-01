Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Players Stats and Box Scores for April 30, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks series has showcased some incredible back-and-forth moments between the two Eastern Conference teams. However, in a pivotal Game 5 meeting on Tuesday night, the Sixers need to pull off a strong performance to keep their playoff hopes alive as the Knicks are eyeing to move on to the second round.

The Knicks got off to a slow start on their home court in the first quarter, falling behind 10-2 with 6:49 minutes remaining. Philadelphia headed into the second quarter with a 26-17 lead.

The New York Knicks opened the second quarter with an impressive 11-2 run, forcing Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse to call a timeout at the 9:24 mark before halftime.

Following the timeout, the 76ers couldn't counter the Knicks as their stops failed in slowing down the home team's momentum, resulting in an 8-1 run with New York having a six-point lead at the 5:42 mark in the second quarter.

When it comes to this Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks first-round series, defense has proven to be a pivotal aspect, such is the case regarding playoff basketball. The Knicks were one of the best defensive teams in the regular season, which has translated into the postseason.

During the second quarter, New York powered its run through their defensive process, while also benefitting from some timely jumpers courtesy of OG Anunoby and Miles McBride. Jalen Brunson also chipped in with his offensive production.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid's struggles in the first quarter moved over to the second quarter in a game in which Philadelphia needs a huge outing from him.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 19 8 1 0 1 0 7-11 3-6 2-2 11 Joel Embiid 19 16 10 1 4 9 7-19 1-4 4-6 14 Kyle Lowry 0 2 5 2 0 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 2 Tyrese Maxey 46 5 9 0 0 3 17-30 7-12 5-8 3 Kelly Oubre Jr 14 4 0 2 1 1 6-13 0-3 2-3 7 Nicolas Batum 8 8 1 0 1 2 3-8 2-6 0-0 5 Paul Reed 0 1 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Cameron Payne 6 2 1 0 0 0 2-5 2-5 0-0 -7

New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- OG Anunoby 17 6 0 2 1 4 7-12 2-5 1-2 -10 Isaiah Hartenstein 6 7 4 1 1 2 1-2 0-0 4-4 -9 Jalen Brunson 40 3 6 3 0 4 15-32 4-11 6-9 -9 Josh Hart 18 9 4 0 1 2 7-17 1-6 3-5 -6 Donte DiVincenzo 9 4 1 0 2 0 3-10 1-7 2-2 3 Mitchell Robinson 2 7 0 3 2 1 1-2 0-0 0-2 2 Miles McBride 14 4 4 1 1 1 6-11 2-7 0-0 -1 Precious Achiuwa DNP - Coach’s Decision

















Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game Summary

With their backs against the wall, the Philadelphia 76ers answered the call and pulled off a hard fought 112-106 overtime victory to push a Game 6.

With just eight seconds remaining in the game, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey confidently hit a deep three-ball shot to knot the game at 97-97 after Knicks guard Josh Hart missed one free throw at the charity stripe that could have gave the team a four-point lead.

During overtime, Jalen Brunson (40 points) and Tyrese Maxey (46 points) traded buckets but it was the Knicks’ star’s crucial turnover with just 18 seconds remaining that led to Philadelphia icing the game at the free-throw line.

