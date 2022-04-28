Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 28th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will make the trip to the North for Game 6 of their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Philly suffered a 103-88 loss at the Wells Fargo Center in Game 5 of the series. Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the night to lead the way for a 103-88 win.

OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. added 16 points each, while Precious Achiuwa scored 17 points off the bench for the Raptors. The team was brilliant on the defensive end of the floor as well. They managed to contain James Harden to just 15 points. Harden was only able to take 11 shots in the game. His failure to bag buckets caused the 76ers' offense to fail against the Raptors.

Joel Embiid scored 20 points, but he did not look as dominant as he was in the first three games of the series. Game 6 is going to be an important one for Philly, and Embiid will have to bring in his best, if they want to avoid taking the series into Game 7.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, April 28, 7:00 PM ET [Friday, April 29, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

The Philadelphia 76ers have not played their best basketball in the last two games of the series. This has helped the Raptors take some momentum, which has put some pressure on the 76ers. One of the biggest reasons why Philadelphia has not looked good is James Harden's inability to deliver a game-winning performance in the series.

Harden is one of the most experienced players on the team, and there are a lot of expectations from him. He initially looked like a great fit for the team, but as games have gone by, the former MVP is just looking like a shadow of his former self. This game against the Raptors is a perfect chance for him to prove his ability. Embiid is playing with an injury, but if James Harden puts on a show, the 76ers can still get a vital win against the Raptors.

He will also get the help needed from others on the team, and if it all works out, the team from Philly can get the job done at the Scotiabank Arena. However, it is not going to be an easy task as the Raptors will do their best to make it difficult for the 76ers and take the series into Game 7.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

The Toronto Raptors are coming into the game in high spirits after stellar performances in their last two games. A win at home will give them a fair chance to win the series as it then goes into Game 7, which could be a tricky game to play. The team from the North have the advantage of playing at home and will certainly try to make the most out of it.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have been their star performers in the series. The duo will have to continue putting up big numbers for the Raptors to overcome this stiff challenge. Chris Boucher, on the other hand, has done well off the bench, and the team will be hoping for another inspired performance from the French big in the minutes he is on the court.

Fred VanVleet is currently listed as doubtful, but if he is also added to the lineup, the Raptors could get the job done in Game 6. They have a lot to play for and certainly, after having fought so well in the last two games, the team would not want to go out without having a shot of making the next round.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Trent Jr., G - Scottie Barnes, F - OG Anunoby, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Khem Birch

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 28, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers -125 Over 209.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Toronto Raptors +105 Under 209.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The 76ers have been given a slightly higher edge to win this game because of the presence of James Harden and Joel Embiid. Although the duo have not looked good in a while, there is no doubt about the damage they can produce when at their best. When Harden started his stint in Philly, he was elite, and this helped the 76ers bag some easy wins. This is one of the most vital games for the franchise this season, so Harden will be looking to step up and lead the team beyond the finish line.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 26.4 PPG and 11.5 RPG against the Raptors in the eight games he has played against them this season. The 76ers have a 16-16 record in Game 6 of playoffs The 76ers have won only four of their last ten playoff games on the road.

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam has scored 20 points or more in eight of his last nine games. The Raptors have a 6-6 record in Game 6 of the playoffs. The Raptors have gone over the total in three of their last five games

76ers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The 76ers vs Raptors series has come to life after the team from Canada won its last two games. They certainly have the momentum, but the 76ers are going to be favorites as they come into the game with the mentality to close out the series. They have a brilliant roster with the likes of Harden, Embiid and Maxey and if the trio puts on a show in Game 6, the Raptors will have a tough time trying to stop them.

The 76ers have won six of the last ten playoff meetings between the two teams

The 76ers are ranked eleventh [107.4] in terms of points scored per game in the playoffs, while the Raptors are ranked thirteenth [104.4] on that list.

The 76ers are ranked seventh in terms of field goal efficiency, while the Raptors are ranked ninth

Where to watch the 76ers vs Raptors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Raptors will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN Network.

