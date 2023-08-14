“Philly thrives in adversity”: 76ers guard Patrick Beverley seemingly unbothered by James Harden saga 

For the second time in two years, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in the midst of a holdout saga. Following the 2021 playoffs, Ben Simmons refused to play until he was traded. Now, James Harden appears ready to do the same.

Earlier this offseason, Harden opted into his contract with the 76ers. However, he quickly requested a trade to the LA Clippers. GM Daryl Morey engaged in discussions, but no offer was worth taking. Because of this, the team has reportedly ended Harden trade talks.

As this saga continues to unravel, many are already starting to count out the Sixers chances of competing this year. That said, one of their newest additions is already shutting down that narrative.

When Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy tweeted that Philly's season is already over, Patrick Beverley was quick to respond. He feels the organization is built to get through this rocky situation.

After spending this season with the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls, Beverley signed with the Sixers in free agency.

Is Patrick Beverley right about the 76ers being equipped to deal with the James Harden saga?

Given their track record, what Patrick Beverley is saying isn't wrong. The Philadelphia 76ers have proven that they can get through this obstacle.

Things with James Harden are getting ugly, but it's nothing the team hasn't seen before. It was just as bad when it was Ben Simmons demanding out, and the team got through it.

The main reason why the Sixers shouldn't be counted out is because they have a locker room full of professionals. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris led the charge during the Simmons saga, and can do it again. On top of that, the team has good veterans like P.J. Tucker and Beverley.

Even with Harden on the sidelines, this roster still has a lot of talent. Embiid is a top-10 player in the league, and Tyrese Maxey has the potential to be an All-Star. Pair that with a strong supporting cast and head coach Nick Nurse, and Philly is still a competitive squad.

There is no denying that the Harden stuff leaves a dark cloud over the team. Moving forward, the team's main focus needs to be on basketball. That's how they got through with Simmons, and can do the same with Harden.

Morey understands this group has the potential to compete for a title. Because of this, he's shown he isn't going to rush into a trade simply to get it done and over with.

