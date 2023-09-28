"Philly is in a world of trouble": Stephen A. Smith hints at possible Joel Embiid exit After Sixers' Damian Lillard bid falls short

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were reportedly one of the contenders to land former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. Philly has its own wantaway superstar in James Harden but that situation remains in a standoff. While the Harden situation is still uncertain, the Milwaukee Bucks just became the favorite to win the Eastern Conference after acquiring Lillard.

Embiid mentioned a month ago that all he wants is to win a championship. He spiced up his comments when he added that he’s willing to accomplish it outside of Philadelphia. “The Process” has since claimed that he was just trolling, but the 76ers’ front office is in the hot seat.

Stephen A. Smith had this to say about what the Bucks’ signing of Lillard could mean for the 76ers:

“Philly [76ers], what can you say? Philly’s in a world of trouble. Joel Embiid, keep your eyes open for Joel Embiid. He might demand to be traded after this.”

Even if James Harden plays, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t considered the top team in the Eastern Conference. They have not gone past the semifinals in the Embiid era. Last season, they had a 3-2 edge with a closeout game in Philly against the Boston Celtics.

As if on cue, the 76ers blew a crucial lead to lose yet again to their nemesis, the Celtics. Now with disgruntled James Harden on the roster, Philadelphia’s situation has only become tougher.

It isn’t just the new-look Bucks that will be a concern for the 76ers. Their familiar foes in Boston have also reloaded with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis. The Miami Heat, the reigning East champs, are still in the hunt for another player, probably Jrue Holiday after the failed Damian Lillard bid.

If Joel Embiid doesn’t see a way for the Philadelphia 76ers to win their conference, he may ask to be traded.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will be underdogs in a potential playoff series against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Patrick Beverley, Mo Bamba, Danny Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the offseason. They are added to a roster that has Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris. No one has an idea what version of James Harden will show up if he’s not traded.

If they go into a series against the stacked Milwaukee Bucks, they will be underdogs. Even an engaged Harden may not matter.

Stephen A. Smith had this to say about what the Bucks had just pulled off:

“This brother [Lillard] is something special. He just finished averaging 32 [PPG] this season. … If it were not for Steph Curry, there isn’t a point guard in this nation that we would be talking about that we want more than Damian Lillard.

"And now, you got to pair him with Giannis Antetokounmpo. I respect the hell out of Jrue Holiday but he ain’t no Damian Lillard.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Bucks’ front office in the spotlight and the team’s executives delivered. Joel Embiid hasn’t had that luxury this offseason. “The Process” may force his way out of Philly if he doesn’t like what he sees this season.