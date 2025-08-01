  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Phoenix Suns
  • "Phoenix is determined to ruin Devin Booker‘s career" - NBA fans erupt as Suns emerge as surprise frontrunner for Khris Middleton amid buyout rumours

"Phoenix is determined to ruin Devin Booker‘s career" - NBA fans erupt as Suns emerge as surprise frontrunner for Khris Middleton amid buyout rumours

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 01, 2025 00:20 GMT
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Fans react as the Suns emerge as a landing spot for Khris Middleton (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Suns have had one of the better free agency periods this summer. From trading Kevin Durant, waiving Bradley Beal, adding decent role players and drafting rookies with potential, Phoenix has been shrewd. However, that could be about to change after rumors emerge of them being favorites to acquire former All-Star Khris Middleton.

Ad

Middleton hasn't been the same player over the past few seasons as injuries have affected his floor time. That's one of the reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks traded him to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma last season.

However, BetUS NBA hints that the Phoenix has the best odds to land the three-time All-Star. Even Bovada sportsbook listed the Western Conference franchise as the potential landing spot for the often-injured player.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Middleton was part of the Bucks team that defeated the Suns in the NBA Finals in 2021. The 6-foot-7 forward is in the final year of his three-year, $93 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Fans aired out their confusion on Phoenix potentially being the next team for Middleton.

"Phoenix is so determined to ruin Devin Booker‘s career🤦‍♂️😂" a fan said.
Ad
"Lmao, Khris ain't going to the Suns, get real," another fan commented.
"Doesn’t benefit him or Phoenix 👍 "one fan said.

Other fans think having Middleton on the team would be good.

"Why do I feel like this would look better than the KD book team…" a comment read.
Ad
"Great pick up for them honestly," someone commented.
"Yeah we good on that unless it’s for the minimum," one fan commented.

Suns' proposed deal to potentially acquire Jonathan Kuminga

There is no indication that Jonathan Kuminga's circumstances with the Golden State Warriors will improve. Kuminga reportedly rejected the two-year, $45 million contract offer from the Warriors.

Ad

The Suns and the Sacramento Kings are the two teams that have made a significant push in a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga.

"Kuminga prefers the longer-term offers presented by the Kings and Suns because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control, shown in part through the player option, sources said. Phoenix's proposal is also nearly $70 million more guaranteed than the Warriors' offer," ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported.

After trading away Durant, Phoenix could have a forward spot that could be perfect for a starting role for Kuminga.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications