"Phoenix is determined to ruin Devin Booker‘s career" - NBA fans erupt as Suns emerge as surprise frontrunner for Khris Middleton amid buyout rumours

The Phoenix Suns have had one of the better free agency periods this summer. From trading Kevin Durant, waiving Bradley Beal, adding decent role players and drafting rookies with potential, Phoenix has been shrewd. However, that could be about to change after rumors emerge of them being favorites to acquire former All-Star Khris Middleton.Middleton hasn't been the same player over the past few seasons as injuries have affected his floor time. That's one of the reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks traded him to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma last season.However, BetUS NBA hints that the Phoenix has the best odds to land the three-time All-Star. Even Bovada sportsbook listed the Western Conference franchise as the potential landing spot for the often-injured player.Middleton was part of the Bucks team that defeated the Suns in the NBA Finals in 2021. The 6-foot-7 forward is in the final year of his three-year, $93 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.Fans aired out their confusion on Phoenix potentially being the next team for Middleton.&quot;Phoenix is so determined to ruin Devin Booker‘s career🤦‍♂️😂&quot; a fan said. Shama Llama Llama Ding Dong @TheShamaLlamaLINKPhoenix is so determined to ruin Devin Booker‘s career🤦‍♂️😂&quot;Lmao, Khris ain't going to the Suns, get real,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Doesn’t benefit him or Phoenix 👍 &quot;one fan said.Other fans think having Middleton on the team would be good.&quot;Why do I feel like this would look better than the KD book team…&quot; a comment read. slim @slimzwrlddLINKWhy do I feel like this would look better than the KD book team…&quot;Great pick up for them honestly,&quot; someone commented.&quot;Yeah we good on that unless it’s for the minimum,&quot; one fan commented.Suns' proposed deal to potentially acquire Jonathan KumingaThere is no indication that Jonathan Kuminga's circumstances with the Golden State Warriors will improve. Kuminga reportedly rejected the two-year, $45 million contract offer from the Warriors.The Suns and the Sacramento Kings are the two teams that have made a significant push in a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga.&quot;Kuminga prefers the longer-term offers presented by the Kings and Suns because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control, shown in part through the player option, sources said. Phoenix's proposal is also nearly $70 million more guaranteed than the Warriors' offer,&quot; ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported.After trading away Durant, Phoenix could have a forward spot that could be perfect for a starting role for Kuminga.