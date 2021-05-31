Phoenix Suns 100-92 LA Lakers: LeBron James' efforts not enough and Anthony Davis injured; Here's how Twitter reacted after Game 4 of the 2021 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns evened the series at two games apiece against the LA Lakers in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Anthony Davis went down with a groin strain and was ruled out for the rest of the evening. His absence was a boost for the Suns, who were led into a dominant second half by Chris Paul and co. LeBron James tried his best to get buckets and cut the lead, but some terrific defense by Phoenix put a stop to the LA Lakers' offensive rhythm.
Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Game 4 started sloppy but quickly caught pace
The game started a little lousy for both sides as they caused turnovers and unforced errors. LeBron James had a hot start, Cameron Payne dropped threes and Marc Gasol ended the first quarter with a shot at the buzzer to give the LA Lakers the lead.
The Phoenix Suns went on a streak by the end of the second quarter and closed the half with a four-point lead. They forced turnovers, contested shots and took more shots in the paint.
However, King James kept the crowd on its feet with his spectacular showtime performances. A behind-the-back pass, spin dunk and off-the-window slam made the Suns realize that they are playing "Playoff LeBron".
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Second half turned the entire momentum around
The second half of the game switched the entire momentum in favor of the Phoenix Suns, not just for this game but for the series. They now head home to Phoenix with a victory on their back and a series evened at 2-2. The major news for the game was Anthony Davis' apparent injury. He did not start the second half and was in the locker room receiving treatment for his groin strain. The Phoenix Suns took advantage of his absence and went ballistic to mount a 14-point lead, forcing Frank Vogel to use his fourth timeout.
Fans want LeBron James to put his head down and be more aggressive offensively since AD won't return. Meanwhile, Chris Paul put on a display on both ends of the floor and had a big fourth quarter to ice the game.
It remains to be seen what Davis' status will be for Game 5 at Phoenix. He is certainly expected to travel with the team. The series has turned even more exciting for the fans as there is a chance we might see the reigning champions exit in the first round.