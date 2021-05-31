Phoenix Suns 100-92 LA Lakers: LeBron James' efforts not enough and Anthony Davis injured; Here's how Twitter reacted after Game 4 of the 2021 NBA playoffs

The Phoenix Suns evened the series at two games apiece against the LA Lakers in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Anthony Davis went down with a groin strain and was ruled out for the rest of the evening. His absence was a boost for the Suns, who were led into a dominant second half by Chris Paul and co. LeBron James tried his best to get buckets and cut the lead, but some terrific defense by Phoenix put a stop to the LA Lakers' offensive rhythm.

CP3 and the Suns were too much for LBJ's Lakers. 😤 pic.twitter.com/L67QiCDfv1 — theScore (@theScore) May 30, 2021

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers: Game 4 started sloppy but quickly caught pace

The game started a little lousy for both sides as they caused turnovers and unforced errors. LeBron James had a hot start, Cameron Payne dropped threes and Marc Gasol ended the first quarter with a shot at the buzzer to give the LA Lakers the lead.

LBJ off to a hot start 👑



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/xNUOqP9PKg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2021

This will be remembered as the Cam Payne series — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 30, 2021

Marc Gasol at the buzzer 🚨



Lakers 1st quarter ML (-180) ✅ pic.twitter.com/CXJ1BzYE5H — NBABet (@nbabet) May 30, 2021

Another Gasol is gonna help the Lakers go B2B pic.twitter.com/9K4eNtSTGK — tahjmikal (@tahjmikal) May 30, 2021

Lakers 24, #Suns 23 after Gasol's follow drops right before the buzzer. Neither team shooting particularly well again (9-of-22 from Phoenix, 9-of-24 for LA). Rebounding is even (14 apiece). Booker has 9 on 3-of-5 shooting. Only four total fouls called in the quarter. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) May 30, 2021

The Phoenix Suns went on a streak by the end of the second quarter and closed the half with a four-point lead. They forced turnovers, contested shots and took more shots in the paint.

Crowder 3.



The guys came into Game 4 shooting 2-of-20 from 3 in this series, but having watched him all year, he can go 8 his next 9.



Very streaky both ways. #Suns #Lakers #NBAPlayoffs — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 30, 2021

The Lakers miss 6 straight shots in a 3-minute span during a 10-0 run by the Suns, who take a 3-point lead after trailing by 11 earlier in the 2nd quarter. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 30, 2021

However, King James kept the crowd on its feet with his spectacular showtime performances. A behind-the-back pass, spin dunk and off-the-window slam made the Suns realize that they are playing "Playoff LeBron".

LeBron SPIN AND SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/ocJXz06rl0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2021

The elevation from LeBron. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/yIYk9BuGul — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 30, 2021

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Second half turned the entire momentum around

The second half of the game switched the entire momentum in favor of the Phoenix Suns, not just for this game but for the series. They now head home to Phoenix with a victory on their back and a series evened at 2-2. The major news for the game was Anthony Davis' apparent injury. He did not start the second half and was in the locker room receiving treatment for his groin strain. The Phoenix Suns took advantage of his absence and went ballistic to mount a 14-point lead, forcing Frank Vogel to use his fourth timeout.

The Suns trying to bury the Lakers right now — DaeSean Hamilton (@SkeeterMills__) May 30, 2021

Devin Booker just yelled "Uh oh!" at all the fans sitting courtside after the #Suns went up 14, and #Lakers called a time out. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) May 30, 2021

Fans want LeBron James to put his head down and be more aggressive offensively since AD won't return. Meanwhile, Chris Paul put on a display on both ends of the floor and had a big fourth quarter to ice the game.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis is out for remainder of Game 4 vs. Suns due to left groin strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2021

*scratches head* Lakers may want to start spamming some LeBron post ups or some LeBron P&R's if they want to take this one. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 30, 2021

Lebron is aggressive for one possession and then that opens Marc up the very next play. This isn’t rocket science — Tyler Shoemaker (@BuckeyeTy23) May 30, 2021

Suns expecting some sort of defense from Lakers... pic.twitter.com/pQ3fpxahCT — Philip Mwaniki (@Mwanikih) May 30, 2021

Lakers getting dominated in the 2nd 1/2...Suns getting into the paint at will! — Dave Miller (@coachdavemiller) May 30, 2021

Unless we get this LeBron for the rest of the playoffs, it’s over. pic.twitter.com/e3FRbRAbVA — jojo (@ItsKingsBro) May 30, 2021

It remains to be seen what Davis' status will be for Game 5 at Phoenix. He is certainly expected to travel with the team. The series has turned even more exciting for the fans as there is a chance we might see the reigning champions exit in the first round.

The Lakers would've won that game if AD had been able to play the second half. They go as he goes. He's the most valuable Laker. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 30, 2021

Lakers can't win this series if AD is not healthy, like Suns did not have a chance without Chris Paul. CP3 is back now, AD is out.

Game 5 is for Tuesday in Phoenix, Game 6 on Thursday in LA#NBA — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) May 30, 2021