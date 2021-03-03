Phoenix Suns 114-104 LA Lakers: Twitter shocked as Devin Booker's soft ejection spoils statement win for Chris Paul and co.

The Phoenix Suns dominated the shorthanded LA Lakers to come away with a 114-104 victory at the Staples Center. The Suns claimed the second seed in the West with this win and their record now stands at 23-11 for the season.

Chris Paul was the only starter for the Phoenix Suns who didn't score in double digits but Point God had 10 assists to his name tonight. Dario Saric added a season-high 21 points off the bench to compound LA Lakers' woes.

Devin Booker's ejection leaves fans frustrated

Even though there were plenty of highlights in this closely fought affair, the major talking point was the officiating. Plenty of technical fouls were slapped by the refs after the halftime break.

Booker's night came to an early conclusion

Frank Vogel and LeBron James were on the receiving end of the refs' no-nonsense policy for the LA Lakers but it was Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker who what to face unruly consequences. Booker was thrown out of the game on the back of two quick whistles and replays suggested that both the calls on him were very soft.

This somehow got Devin Booker ejected pic.twitter.com/jSl4HiB0zB — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) March 3, 2021

His first technical was the result of the dissent he had shown over a different foul call on Deandre Ayton while the second stemmed from a bounce pass to the ref. Yep, that's all it took for February's Western Conference Player of the Month to be thrown out of a nationally televised game.

While the Phoenix Suns were able to hold on for the win despite Booker's ejection, fans were miffed about the situation.

Book ejected?! National TV game! That's weak.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 3, 2021

WTH is going on. How in the hell does an official EJECT @DevinBooker31 over something so innocuous??? The @NBA has got to start doing something about this. No fans due to Covid, we’re still loving how competitive this game is. We want Booker on the court vs the @Lakers! #BullS$& — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 3, 2021

So LeBron cries after every whistle, nothing happens. Devin Booker complains one time, gets ejected. Lmao — BGN (@BullsGotNext) March 3, 2021

How Jeanie Buss looking at the ref who ejected Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/Bd3XWeKJLj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 3, 2021

oh man, prayers up for the ref, what a dangerous and vicious bounce pass by Devin Booker 🙏🙏🙏 #SuspendDevinBooker pic.twitter.com/p1aahKk9es — Khiz™️🐐 (@KhizHoops) March 3, 2021

Bruh they just threw Devin Booker out of the game for nothing. On National TV.



This is why ratings are down. — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 3, 2021

That Devin Booker ejection is ridiculous. No one is tuning in for the referees. What a joke. The officiating is a major issue. Adam Silver needs to do something about it. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 3, 2021

*Devin Booker gives a bounce pass*



The ref: pic.twitter.com/qM68wKSz5P — Paulos Yoseph (@yosephpaulos) March 3, 2021

Forget that it was Booker for a sec. It just sucks that the refs can yet again completely destroy the flow of what had been a very fun game and make this an uglier viewing experience for fans. The NBA's gotta find a way to stop them from actively making this sport worse — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 3, 2021

LeBron James puts best foot forward for LA Lakers but the Phoenix Suns reign supreme

LeBron James has really been putting in his all for the LA Lakers since Anthony Davis' injury. He's taken on an extended scoring load and playing time but in some cases – like tonight's game against Phoenix Suns – even that hasn't turned out to be enough.

LeBron James couldn't get the better of his close friend Chris Paul on the night

LeBron had a game-high 38 points tonight on 16-of-24 shooting from the field to go with his six assists and five rebounds. He was supported well by the likes of Markieff Morris and Talen Horton-Tucker but everyone else on the LA Lakers' rotation lacked efficiency tonight.

The Purple and Gold's shooting woes from downtown continued while the Phoenix Suns were scorching hot from range, making 16 three-pointers in 29 attempts.

Here's how fans reacted as the LA Lakers slumped to another loss.

Baynes Fan Club watching the Suns beat the Lakers on national television to become the 2 seed in the West pic.twitter.com/mvV6vkduKh — Unofficial tAronto Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) March 3, 2021

The fact that Vogel didn't have Trezz in the line up when it mattered started this whole down ward spiral. Then the Lakers couldn't capitalize when CP3 was on the bench was it. Lakers could have won this game but didn't because of questionable rotations & not giving effort — Vivian (@Butterfly_424) March 3, 2021

This man dominated the Lakers & beat Lebron on his home floor lmfao pic.twitter.com/kHX2TNTX4w — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) March 3, 2021

Is this Saric or Jokic housing the Lakers?? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 3, 2021

Go ahead Suns fans. You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/JetWmhPnyw — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 3, 2021

Twitter when:



The Lakers lose The Lakers win pic.twitter.com/dU2IfiVOad — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) March 3, 2021

The Suns beat the Lakers without DBook lmaooo — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) March 3, 2021

The Suns took a gamble ending their rebuild by trading for Chris Paul and bringing in role players on bigger contracts



And now they’re second in the West — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) March 3, 2021