Phoenix Suns 113-100 LA Lakers: Devin Booker erupts for 47 points, eliminates LeBron James and co. from 2021 NBA Playoffs; here's how Twitter reacted

The Phoenix Suns trounced the LA Lakers 113-100 in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series on Thursday.

Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field and a sizzling 8-of-10 from three-point range. He also added 11 rebounds and three assists to his ledger. Meanwhile, Chris Paul had eight points and 12 assists to lead his team into the second round.

This was the first time that LA Lakers star LeBron James has been eliminated from the first round of the postseason in his 18-year career. He had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his final game this season.

The Phoenix Suns start off red-hot

All-Star Devin Booker came out firing as he dropped six three-pointers in the first quarter. This shocked the LA Lakers and sent their confidence down the drain early in the game.

The Purple and Gold went down 36-14 in the first quarter as Booker kept scoring points, registering 33 for the Phoenix Suns before the halftime buzzer.

Book locked in. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 4, 2021

Book might get 80 — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading) June 4, 2021

Lakers 31, Devin Booker 27. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 4, 2021

One of the biggest surprises of the game was seeing Anthony Davis on the floor. The LA Lakers big man tried his best to play but went down in pain in the first quarter.

AD is limping so badly that I don't think even being just a decoy works — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 4, 2021

Anthony Davis (left groin strain) is questionable to return, per the Lakers. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) June 4, 2021

Not smart to let AD play in this game @Lakers got the @Suns off to a great start. Not smart at all. Fell into the pressure . If you hurt ain’t no rushing back especially the groin no way. @Kdubblive crazy — Cuttino Mobley (@CuttinosLife) June 4, 2021

Questions about LeBron James' level of engagement and decision-making popped up a lot in the first half. The four-time MVP wasn't as locked-in as he was expected to be.

Twitter was absolutely brutal to James, who had to be Superman in order to carry the LA Lakers out of a messy first half against a determined Phoenix Suns squad.

LeBron was just deep in the post with book on him and passed out of it twice, how the hell they gonna win doing that — Derek BLACK LIVES MATTER Zoolander (@doctormunchies) June 4, 2021

Doesn't make much sense does it? Like this is the moment to inspire your team as a leader. Because his shoulders can handle it, right? — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) June 4, 2021

This game would be a great time for LeBron to play out the Space Jam script at halftime — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 4, 2021

Also: Does this make the Suns the Monstars? My, how things have changed — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 4, 2021

Are we staying up to see if LeBron comes back?!? pic.twitter.com/HXjOW2Gmk7 — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) June 4, 2021

LeBron in the locker room at halftime pic.twitter.com/diF0SuTKC6 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 4, 2021

LeBron (embarrassment) is doubtful to return to the court as well https://t.co/MlMlvqerQF — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) June 4, 2021

Halftime: Suns 62, Lakers 41



LeBron James has 14 points. The Lakers just don't have enough offense. Bad defensive half, too, but they can't score or generate high-percentage looks. They've played 11 guys already. Everything is a slog. Devin Booker has 33 points. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) June 4, 2021

The Lakers trailed by as many as 30 points in the 1st half of Game 5 and 29 points in the 1st half of Game 6.



Those are the 2 largest 1st-half deficits in LeBron James’ playoff career.



This is his 266th career playoff game. pic.twitter.com/iCFQjVi4i5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 4, 2021

Let LeBron’s Steph Curry recruitment begin... — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) June 4, 2021

The LA Lakers make a run in the third quarter

To make matters worse for the LA Lakers, defensive specialist Alex Caruso was ruled out of the rest of the game with an injury.

Lakers also officially rule out Alex Caruso for the rest of the game — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 4, 2021

In the third quarter, the LA Lakers made a run by playing dogged defense. They also created havoc by getting into passing lanes and converting a couple of threes. Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews and LeBron James led the way and cut the lead to 13.

The Lakers cut the Suns' lead to 77-64 (the Suns led by as many as 29 points) with 4:42 left in the third quarter and Lakers fans are back in this game. It finally feels like a playoff game at Staples Center. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 4, 2021

Beyond obviously helping them get back into the game, the Lakers actually making some shots is cutting down on opportunities for Phoenix to run, which has been the weakest part of their defense in this series. AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) June 4, 2021

Look...Suns better not forget that’s LeBron James... — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) June 4, 2021

A "Let's go Lakers!" chant has broken out during the timeout. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) June 4, 2021

Schroder’s full court defensive pressure has been behind some of this run. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 4, 2021

WHAT ARE THE SUNS DOING? — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) June 4, 2021

LeBron misses a 3 at the 3rd-quarter buzzer and it's Suns 89, Lakers 76. LA is within striking distance, but Booker has 43. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) June 4, 2021

#Lakers 22-6 paint points, 11-17 2FGs, 65% 2FG%, 8-2 2nd chance points, zero turnovers in Q3 vs #Suns — Bill Herenda (@billherenda) June 4, 2021

As LeBron James sits, Chris Paul takes over in the fourth quarter

Chris Paul #3 dribbles as Dennis Schroder #17

The LA Lakers' rally continued in the fourth quarter as they cut the Phoenix Suns' commanding 29-point lead down to 10 points. However, Chris Paul led a mini-rally to extend their lead back to 17 with two quick baskets and a three-pointer by Mikal Bridges.

The momentum shifted back to the Phoenix Suns as LeBron James asked to be subbed out. James looked gassed five minutes into the fourth quarter, and it was all over for the LA Lakers from there.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the game:

The Suns are closing in on the W. pic.twitter.com/SPYmtKYOSY — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2021

Without Davis, all of the Lakers' defensive coverages are off. With him they have a suffocating defense. Without? It's a bunch of guys scrambling. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) June 4, 2021

The one thing I will say about the Suns is that they established their identity on both ends of the floor before the season started! Monty really has this young core being stars in their roles! It’s a beautiful thing to see. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 4, 2021

Who’s cuttin’ onions? Cause we are 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ho2PcYXH7a — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 4, 2021

Happy for Devin Booker, Chris Paul & the Suns. Had a spectacular regular season. Glad to see them sending the champs home!!! — John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) June 4, 2021

One thing I’ve always respected about CP3 is he’s never feared playing against Bron... Respect on getting this Suns team over the hump. Good luck the rest of the way... #NBA — Damien Dante Wayans (@DamienDW) June 4, 2021

The reign of @KingJames is over at the hands of the Legendary @DevinBook!!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Congrats @Suns on eliminating the @Lakers!!!#BeatLA — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) June 4, 2021

I......I can't process what I'm seeing here. I'm so proud of this Suns team. I know everyone will point to the absence of AD as an asterisk, but its been 11 years. I'm savoring this. — James Neveau (@JamesNeveau) June 4, 2021

Devin Booker’s 47 points are the most by a postseason Sun since Steve Nash’s 48 in 2005 vs. DAL.



Booker’s 47 is also the most in a Suns playoff win since Charles Barkley’s 47 in 1995 vs. POR. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) June 4, 2021

All y’all get some rest; you’ve deserved it. Thanks for the bball. See y’all next season. pic.twitter.com/dFWjnIHz6n — J.Michael Trautmann (@JMACdaKID) June 4, 2021

One thing is for sure, the Lakers need a long offseason. Better to lose now than in the Finals or the Conference Finals. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) June 4, 2021

LeBron haters right now pic.twitter.com/6VdGDerYXm — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) June 4, 2021

Steph running into LeBron in Cancun: pic.twitter.com/5E8tc9oDii — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2021

