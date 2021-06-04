Phoenix Suns 113-100 LA Lakers: Devin Booker erupts for 47 points, eliminates LeBron James and co. from 2021 NBA Playoffs; here's how Twitter reacted

The Phoenix Suns trounced the LA Lakers 113-100 in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series on Thursday.
Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field and a sizzling 8-of-10 from three-point range. He also added 11 rebounds and three assists to his ledger. Meanwhile, Chris Paul had eight points and 12 assists to lead his team into the second round.
This was the first time that LA Lakers star LeBron James has been eliminated from the first round of the postseason in his 18-year career. He had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his final game this season.
The Phoenix Suns start off red-hot
All-Star Devin Booker came out firing as he dropped six three-pointers in the first quarter. This shocked the LA Lakers and sent their confidence down the drain early in the game.
The Purple and Gold went down 36-14 in the first quarter as Booker kept scoring points, registering 33 for the Phoenix Suns before the halftime buzzer.
One of the biggest surprises of the game was seeing Anthony Davis on the floor. The LA Lakers big man tried his best to play but went down in pain in the first quarter.
Questions about LeBron James' level of engagement and decision-making popped up a lot in the first half. The four-time MVP wasn't as locked-in as he was expected to be.
Twitter was absolutely brutal to James, who had to be Superman in order to carry the LA Lakers out of a messy first half against a determined Phoenix Suns squad.
The LA Lakers make a run in the third quarter
To make matters worse for the LA Lakers, defensive specialist Alex Caruso was ruled out of the rest of the game with an injury.
In the third quarter, the LA Lakers made a run by playing dogged defense. They also created havoc by getting into passing lanes and converting a couple of threes. Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews and LeBron James led the way and cut the lead to 13.
As LeBron James sits, Chris Paul takes over in the fourth quarter
The LA Lakers' rally continued in the fourth quarter as they cut the Phoenix Suns' commanding 29-point lead down to 10 points. However, Chris Paul led a mini-rally to extend their lead back to 17 with two quick baskets and a three-pointer by Mikal Bridges.
The momentum shifted back to the Phoenix Suns as LeBron James asked to be subbed out. James looked gassed five minutes into the fourth quarter, and it was all over for the LA Lakers from there.
