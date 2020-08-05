Phoenix Suns 117-115 LA Clippers: Twitter reactions and highlights | NBA 2019-20

The Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker came out to play. It was an incredible performance by the young shooting guard in which he put up 35 points and 8 assists. The LA Clippers made the game close in the fourth quarter but Phoenix Suns ensured that they got a well deserved win. Kawhi Leonard scored a team high 27 points for the LA Clippers while Paul George added 23 points for them. Guard Lou Williams made a return for the LA Clippers in this pivotal game against the Phoenix Suns.

Kelly Oubre’s still playing defense from the bench. pic.twitter.com/sU6SfwzzYx — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) August 4, 2020

Kawhi Leonard takes over in the 4th quarter in Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game

After having an unusually quiet game for the first three quarters, two time NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard made some clutch baskets in the fourth quarter while also playing some incredible defence. However, Devin Booker had other ideas as he closed an incredible performance on the night with the winning bucket. Booker was a menace for the LA Clippers all game and even defensive stalwarts like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George couldn't stop him from wreaking havoc.

Deandre Ayton shared the scoring load with Devin Booker as he chipped in with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Point guard Ricky Rubio also had a good game as he ended the contest with 18 points to his name. The Phoenix Suns dominated the fixture from the beginning. The Phoenix Suns will be playing eastern conference team Indiana Pacers next in another key match for them as they look to make a push for the playoff berth in a tough western conference.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers would be looking to put this loss behind them and bounce back in their next game which is against the Dallas Mavericks who boast of the best offence in the league. Dallas Mavericks won their last game which was against the Sacramento Kings which is another team looking to make the playoffs. It will be difficult for the LA Clippers to beat a Dallas Mavericks team high on confidence but coach Doc Rivers would be hoping that stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George come through for the team.

It was an exciting game and some incredible basketball was played in the fourth quarter as stars Kawhi Leonard and Devin Booker exchanged buckets.

Look at the class Devin Booker is in... best young player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/vjroh85FT4 — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) August 4, 2020

only person who can guard Devin Booker in Orlando are the refs — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) August 4, 2020

Devin Booker Lou Williams



🤝



love to destroy some wings — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) August 4, 2020

Devin Booker is the most underrated playmaker in the NBA pic.twitter.com/Y27npFgU65 — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) August 4, 2020

Suns going up on the Clippers in the third quarter with Booker balling out and then Booker hurting his knee is the most Phoenix Suns sequence of events possible. Pain. pic.twitter.com/z3nz4L3C5W — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) August 4, 2020

Deandre Ayton screened him into a walking coma. pic.twitter.com/hbL3gE4XSz — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) August 4, 2020

Man Cameron Payne has been a godsend for the Suns so far — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) August 4, 2020

This the Devin Booker that y’all said Donovan Mitchell was Better than .. pic.twitter.com/vm6OLIDF52 — GodFather BigStacks Porzingis (@PeeWeeDaPlug) August 4, 2020

No player turns traps into his own mid-range jumpers better than Kawhi. — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 4, 2020

ALL ABOARD THE PAYNE TRAIN! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/oc6f5oPlVI — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 4, 2020

Kawhi taking matters into his own hands 👀#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/DXhwUhL1et — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) August 4, 2020

Devin Booker is filthy 😯 pic.twitter.com/L8HEkxI1Ft — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2020

Mikal Bridges with lockdown defense on Kawhi Leonard. SO IMPRESSIVE! pic.twitter.com/B1EM3tyBs6 — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) August 4, 2020

