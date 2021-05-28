Phoenix Suns 95-109 LA Lakers: LeBron James takes over in the 2nd half at Staples Center; here are the best tweets!

The LA Lakers routed the Phoenix Suns 95-109 in Game 3 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series at Staples Center. It was their first playoff win at home for the Purple and Gold since the 2012 season.

Strong performances from Anthony Davis and LeBron James were key for the Lakers, who struggled to shoot the ball well. The former had 34 points and 11 rebounds, while the latter scored 20 points and dished out nine assists.

The Lakers made sure they capitalized on the size advantage they had over the Phoenix Suns and dominated the paint, outscoring their opponents 58-34 in that area. They also outrebounded them 51-35.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, continued to struggle with leader Chris Paul not at 100% because of a shoulder contusion. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton tried their best with the former scoring 19 points, while the latter tallying 22 points and 11 rebounds, notching up his third-straight double-double.

Devin Booker did not perform to his standards, however, and his miserable outing ended in the worst possible manner after he was ejected late in the game. He happened to push Dennis Schroder on a layup attempt, which was deemed a Flagrant 2 foul by the referees.

Devin Booker was given a flagrant 2 foul on this play with Dennis Schröder and thrown out of the game late in the fourth.



🎥: @SportsCenterpic.twitter.com/8N9RiHpKDh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 28, 2021

It was a tightly contested game until the end of the first half, with the LA Lakers up by just 3 points (43-40). Both teams were physical and played with great intensity on the defensive end, which led to the first half being a low-scoring affair. But LeBron James and Anthony Davis came into their own in the second half, leading the team to a 2-1 series lead.

LA Lakers defense bails them out yet again as they struggle to make shots

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

The LA Lakers were just 3-of-16 from deep in the first half of the game as they missed a plethora of open looks and corner threes. They were also struggling to shoot from the field after managing to convert just 39.5% of their shot attempts. However, their strong perimeter defense against the Phoenix Suns and efficiency in the paint helped them survive a poor offensive showing.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Lakers defense has bailed them out during their normal every game scoring drought — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 28, 2021

Lakers gotta get something offensively at some point from a guy not named LeBron, AD, Dennis. — Ry (@JustRyCole) May 28, 2021

Lakers need at least one of Kuz/KCP to start making shots. Like, now. — Aaron Larsuel (@AaronLarsuel) May 28, 2021

The Lakers' jump-shooting has been atrocious this series. — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) May 28, 2021

Can the Lakers make a shot?🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 28, 2021

Lakers offense looking ragged right now. So many misses on very makable/open shots. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) May 28, 2021

LeBron James and Anthony Davis take over in the second half as Phoenix Suns struggle

The LA Lakers opened the second half with a 16-6 run as LeBron James and Anthony Davis scored 28 of the LA Lakers' 33 points in the third quarter of the game. They outscored the Phoenix Suns by ten points in that stretch and pulled away with a 13-point lead to begin the fourth.

LeBron James showed his class on the night and dismantled the Suns defense, attacking the paint frequently. Anthony Davis joined the party as well.

BRON FLEXIN' ON THE SUNS 👑 pic.twitter.com/lhEbRqUdUz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

King James elevating 💥 pic.twitter.com/t5FUhPYsyQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

Folks saying LeBron needed to attack more in the 1st Half:



He was (smartly) doing everything he could to try to get the shooters on track. Same thing he *always* does early in playoff runs. He knew he could get his when needed. Lakers going to have to hit shots to win the title. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 28, 2021

The difference in this third quarter is LeBron is finally being aggressive attacking the paint. He barely did so through the first 10 quarters of the series. Everything looks different for the Lakers when he does that. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 28, 2021

Lakers are on a roll 🔥



AD catches a lob from Schroder pic.twitter.com/KUBr8B6uhy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

LeBron toying with the Suns 😂 pic.twitter.com/eUc2Db879l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

The Lakers bench is hyped



Andre Drummond imitating LeBron posting up 😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/T1oRTAKk9m — Sports Notes (@TheSportsNotes) May 28, 2021

LA Lakers are finally playing like defending NBA champions

The LA Lakers are starting to heat up with each passing game. Several players from the franchise had predicted they would be a problem when healthy and that seems to have been the case in Games 2 and 3.

Lakers looking better and better and more in sync with each passing game. pic.twitter.com/RHS2g0pNmU — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) May 28, 2021

The two teams will square off on Sunday at Staples Center for Game 4 of the series before heading back to the Phoenix Suns Arena to play Game 5. It could be the final game of the series if the Lakers win the next two matches.