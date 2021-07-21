Phoenix Suns 98-105 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter erupts as Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 50 points to win his first championship | 2021 NBA Finals

The 2020-21 NBA season came to an end on Tuesday night with the Milwaukee Bucks being crowned the NBA Champions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a finals performance for the ages, scoring 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks on the night to lead his team to a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks became just the fifth team in NBA history to come back from being down 0-2 in a Finals series and emerge victoriously.

The Phoenix Suns fought tooth and nail but faltered in the fourth quarter of the game. Chris Paul had a team-high 26 points, while none of his teammates managed to cross the 20-point mark, with Devin Booker coming the closest at 19. It was a tremendous season for the Suns, but they couldn't hold on as the Bucks completely outplayed them in the last four games.

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated early on and were the better team overall by miles on both ends of the floor in the close-out Game 6 contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo activates "The Greek Freak" mode in Game 6 as Milwaukee Bucks claim their first NBA title in 50 years

Giannis Antetokounmpo was everywhere during the game, making sure the Milwaukee Bucks got over the hump one last time this season. He showed tremendous precision on both ends of the floor on the night, shooting 16-of-25 from the floor, 17-of-19 from the charity stripe and making five huge blocks, committing just two personal fouls.

Twitter was left in awe of the two-time MVP, who was also awarded the 2021 NBA Finals MVP after his humungous effort.

Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 21, 2021

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

Giannis has done it all and he’s only 26 🤯



- NBA Champ

- Finals MVP

- 2x MVP

- DPOY

- 5x All-Star pic.twitter.com/ZU9DYzTV0e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2021

Giannis - 49

Rest of Bucks - 51 — Raj C. (@UnwrittenRul3s) July 21, 2021

Giannis's back rn pic.twitter.com/BwnITwcuLY — Depressed wizard fan (@bernard_dat) July 21, 2021

Giannis: 37 points

Rest of team: 40 points



Putting Milwaukee on his back rn 😤 pic.twitter.com/oS4RAxJK0F — Overtime (@overtime) July 21, 2021

Giannis all playoffs long pic.twitter.com/eqteWVp4w1 — Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) July 21, 2021

Bucks doing everything wrong on offense and are gonna win the title because Giannis turned into Larry Bird at the free-throw line. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) July 21, 2021

Giannis put in WORK when he got to the NBA pic.twitter.com/kZ830WPw8L — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 21, 2021

Greek Freak is HOOPING!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

This is all you need to know: Deandre Ayton had 12 points and 6 rebounds tonight. The man he was guarding had 50 and 14. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 21, 2021

Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul showed respect after their surprising run to the NBA Finals

2021 NBA Finals - Game Five

The Phoenix Suns were one of the best underdog stories in recent memory after they qualified for the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They went on to create more history after qualifying for the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. Chris Paul was the main architect in their rejuvenation as he helped develop the likes of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton into the kind of performers they became during the whole season.

Twitter did not shy away from applauding Chris Paul and the rest of the Phoenix Suns' efforts. Here are some of the best posts:

Chris Paul respect pic.twitter.com/k1WcUSSiO9 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 21, 2021

After going 19-63 in 2019, the 2020 Suns went undefeated in the bubble but still missed the playoffs



Then they:

• traded for Chris Paul

• finished 52-21

• eliminated the Lakers

• swept the Nuggets

• defeated the Clippers



What a run for the Phoenix Suns 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XS0bAclJJd — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 21, 2021

Sending @CP3 nothing but respect. Lets have some nuance without the slander! 🙏🏾 — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) July 21, 2021

I’m literally sick for Chris Paul @CP3 …Love this dude like a lil brother. The game means so much to him and he does it the right way. For him to take that Suns team to the Finals was Amazing…Chin up high family…Love & Respect…👊🏾💯👊🏾 — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) July 21, 2021

Let’s not forget the @Bucks won FOUR straight to hold up this trophy tonight. So happy for this organization. There is so much class in Milwaukee AND in Phoenix with Monty and the @Suns #respect — Rebecca Haarlow (@RebeccaHaarlow) July 21, 2021

It was the first time this season that the Phoenix Suns endured four straight losses. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best time for it to happen, but the way the Milwaukee Bucks came out after the first two losses in the series, it wasn't something that would have surprised many.

The 2020-21 NBA season has now come to an end as the league prepares for a new "normal" season that starts mid-October this year. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks emerged as two high-potential teams this year and will be hoping to replicate their performances in the 2021-22 NBA season as well.

