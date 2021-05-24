Phoenix Suns 99-90 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James' heavily favored squad falls to Devin Booker and co. in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Despite being the 2nd seed, the Phoenix Suns entered the series as underdogs and grabbed the win in Game 1 against the LA Lakers. After outplaying the defending champions throughout the game, Chris Paul and co. claimed a well deserved 99-90 win. The LA Lakers' Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma struggled, while the Suns' Devin Booker put on a show. DeAndre Ayton got the best of his matchups in the paint and put on an amazing debut playoff performance.

The LA Lakers only held a 2-point lead early in the 1st quarter and trailed for the majority of the game. They simply couldn't cut the lead down no matter what rotation coach Frank Vogel deployed. Naturally, "Laker Nation" erupted on Twitter, passing blame on every other player as they expressed their collective disbelief over the outcome of Game 1.

Suns take down Lakers, 99-90 in a wild Game 1



Booker: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/sHaHsfFrKQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021

Y’all remember when J. Crowder played for cavs with Bron and made a bunch of 3s, I don’t remember it either. Now with Suns he doesn’t miss.🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 23, 2021

Me watching Frank Vogel play Andre Drummond for the whole 3rd Quarter: pic.twitter.com/Brh76v9I9r — 🦇. (@JKToTheHouse) May 23, 2021

AD gotta pick it up. No rebounds in a half? — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) May 23, 2021

Twitter having a field day with LeBron and Anthony Davis after Suns beat Lakers in Game 1 🤣 pic.twitter.com/m4KOZqgxou — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2021

Twitter reacts as Chris Paul goes down early in the game and Devin Booker puts on a show

This game had everything you would want in a playoff game. Defensive intensity was high, things got heated between players, the game went down to the wire and was graced by masterful performances by the superstars. Chris Paul awkwardly fell on his right shoulder and was sent to the locker room as fans in the Phoenix Suns arena held their breath. He eventually returned and the crowd was elated. Meanwhile, Devin Booker was putting on a show in what would eventually be known as the best playoff debut by a Suns player in franchise history.

come on CP 🙏🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 23, 2021

Chris Paul just rejoined the Suns on the bench — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 23, 2021

Official diagnosis on Chris Paul: Right shoulder contusion. He's back. https://t.co/DAFrh9Mmfe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 23, 2021

CHRIS PAUL IS BACK pic.twitter.com/xmTQA3ONUZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 23, 2021

WAIT A SECOND. THIS IS SHADES OF MAY 2, 2015, THE SATURDAY AT STAPLES CP3 RETURNED TO THE GAME FROM WHAT LOOKED LIKE A SEASON-ENDING HAMSTRING PULL TO SHOCK MY SPURS WITH A LAST-SECOND SHOT UP HIGH OFF GLASS OVER DUNCAN/DANNY GREEN. CP3 HAS RETURNED VS THE LAKERS!!! MIRACLE!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2021

Suns giving the Lakers all they can handle 😳 pic.twitter.com/4izn3OsX0D — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2021

Devin Booker's 34 points against the Lakers in Game 1 are the most by a Suns player in their postseason debut. The previous high of 31 was set by Walter Davis in 1978. Booker also had 7 rebounds and 8 assists. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/ju3aBu7cUM — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 23, 2021

Twitter responds to the in-game fight between LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns

A major highlight of the afternoon playoff game was a fight that broke out on the floor resulting in the ejection of Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne. Several players, including Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso and Devin Booker, were also involved and a host of technicals were handed out by the officials. The fight added an extra edge to the game and naturally, Twitter had fun with the moment.

Cameron Payne gets ejected. He shoved Caruso and then threw the ball at Caruso after he shoved back — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 23, 2021

Now it's LeBron's shoulder that gets tweaked from a run-in with Chris Paul. And Cameron Payne, Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell exchange pleasantries afterwards. Paul is called for a loose ball foul; Payne gets two Ts and is ejected; Caruso and Trez both get T'd up too. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 23, 2021

Live look at Lakers vs Suns pic.twitter.com/qs8cjULrHL — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) May 23, 2021

Imagine being a referee assigned to Suns v Lakers? LeBron & Chris Paul working the refs non-stop. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) May 23, 2021

Playoff basketball is now here for Lakers and Suns. Caruso and Payne shoving each other, then Trezz runs in and pushes and holds up Payne. Refs looking at video to determine what to do next — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 23, 2021

I’ve watched about :60 seconds of game time in the Lakers/Suns game and there have been approximately 27 personal fouls and 4 techs called. Some how Alex Caruso was involved in all of them. #NBAPlayoffs — Holden Kurwicki (@HoldenCBS17) May 23, 2021

Not a dirty play by CP3 but did hold LeBron's arm so the foul accurately called. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 23, 2021

LeBron James posted 18 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds along with 3 steals but unfortunately it wasn't enough to will his team to win. We shall see how the defending champions LA Lakers bounce back from this defeat in Game 2 against this young and hungry Phoenix Suns side. In the end, after an incredible game that had almost all the drama and intensity that you'd expect from a playoff game, everyone was left with one thought:

This Suns-Lakers series should be fun, huh? — Megan W (@reallymegan) May 23, 2021