Phoenix Suns depth chart updated: Starting lineup with Jusuf Nurkic in lineup

The Phoenix Suns were an unlikely third team in the Damian Lillard trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. Usually, a third team is a rebuilding roster looking for additional assets to help a deal go through. Yet, the Suns are one of the deepest teams in the NBA and have added multiple new faces for their part in the blockbuster trade.

Phoenix already added Bradley Beal to their roster earlier this summer and were seen as potential championship favorites entering the season. Nevertheless, Phoenix moved to add Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, and Grayson Allen to their roster in a move that added defense, playmaking, and deep bench scoring.

Following the trade, the Suns' depth chart looks like this:

Guard Forward Big Bradley Beal Kevin Durant Jusuf Nurkic Devin Booker Nassir Little Drew Eubanks Grayson Allen Keita Bates-Diop Chimezie Metu Eric Gordon Yuta Wantanabe Devin Booker Bol Bol Keon Johnson Damion Lee

Phoenix now has one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, full of elite scoring, high-level defense, and playmaking from every position. The Suns have pulled off a masterstroke by acquiring so many impactful talents as part of a trade that saw a superstar leave the Western Conference.

With this deal, the Suns starting five likely looks like this:

Devin Booker: Guard

Bradley Beal: Guard

Eric Gordon: Forward

Kevin Durant: Forward

Jusuf Nurkic: Center

The biggest departure from the Suns is Deandre Ayton, the former first-overall draft pick has struggled to live up to his former draft status, and a new start could be what the big man needs to jumpstart his career.

Deandre Ayton being traded from the Phoenix Suns made sense

In recent years, Deandre Ayton's fit on the Phoenix Suns has been questionable. At one point of another, both sides have flirted with the idea of calling an end to Ayton's tenure with the franchise. As such, including Ayton in the trade and sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers makes perfect sense.

Ayton will get a chance to start over and be a primary weapon on a rebuilding team, while the Suns get a veteran big man in Jusuf Nurkic to help them pursue a championship in the coming months.

The Trail Blazers have obtained a young, high-caliber big man with a knack for scoring, rebounding, and facilitating from the high post. Ayton will likely be tasked with developing an on-court relationship with Scoot Henderson, which the Trail Blazers will be hoping becomes a legitimate weapon throughout the upcoming season.

Phoenix certainly improved with their part in the mega-deal, but Ayton has also come out of the trade as a winner and can finally be given a fresh opportunity to show the world why he was such a highly-ranked prospect when coming out of college.