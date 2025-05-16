Phoenix Suns hit with 4th lawsuit as employee alleges demotion after exposing alarming security failures: Report

A report revealed on Thursday that the Phoenix Suns are being sued by a current employee anew. This is the fourth lawsuit against the Suns by a current and former member of the franchise since November.

NBA insider Baxter Holmes reported that ESPN obtained a copy of the complaint filed by Gene Traylor, the team's director of safety, security and risk management since January 2023. The case was filed on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Arizona.

Traylor alleges that the Suns retaliated against him after he submitted a presentation in 2023. Traylor said he was demoted a year later, and the management "discouraged him from taking protected leave after he was diagnosed with cancer."

In his presentation, Traylor raised several security concerns, which included Phoenix's failed arena audits with dangerous weapons bypassing the system. Three team sources confirmed to ESPN's Holmes that the Suns had failed multiple security audits conducted by the NBA since 2024.

Traylor also highlighted three specific incidents in his presentation. A former part-time employee stealing $40,000 worth of merchandise, a "disgruntled subject" disrupting a photoshoot session led by team president Josh Bartelstein and an incident in 2023 wherein an influencer "harassed" former Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport.

Traylor is seeking undisclosed damages. In the last seven months, three other alleged "discrimination" lawsuits have been filed against the organization at the U.S. District Court in Arizona.

Looking at the Phoenix Suns' response to the latest lawsuit against the team

The Phoenix Suns have disputed the allegations made by Gene Traylor. The team said they have never failed a security audit. However, Traylor's lawsuit claimed that the Suns failed the NBA's surprise security audit conducted in February.

A Suns spokeswoman released a statement to ESPN on Thursday in response to the latest allegations. The team denounced Traylor's two lawyers, Sheree Wright and Courtney Walters.

"The Supreme Court of Arizona has twice disciplined attorney Sheree Wright for committing numerous violations of the rules of professional conduct, and she is currently serving a two-year probation with the State Bar of Arizona."

"This time, Ms. Wright and her client have made absurd accusations of misconduct surrounding the security department of the Phoenix Suns. These allegations are delusional and categorically false."

Aside from the off-court issues, the Suns will navigate the offseason full of question marks on their current roster. The team failed to make the playoffs this year, a massive disappointment for a team bannered by three All-Stars, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

