Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 12): Latest on Devin Booker, Bradley Beal's status

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are playing together for the first time this NBA season as the Phoenix Suns activated Beal for their Tuesday night game against the Golden State Warriors at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns cleared Beal out of their injury report, making him available for the Warriors game.

Beal missed 12 games due to a back injury and will just be playing for the fourth time this season, his first after one month. Booker, meanwhile, will get to play alongside Beal in regular season action, as Booker was out in the three other games Beal played.

The question, though, is if the new Phoenix Suns' "Big 3" will be complete, as Kevin Durant is questionable. Durant suffered an ankle injury that forced him to sit out the Phoenix Suns' Friday night game against the Sacramento Kings.

Durant still got to do some non-contact practice on Monday but only for a limited time. Damion Lee (knee), Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion) are also expected to sit out the Phoenix Suns' game against the Golden State Warriors.

Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker still in 'initial phase' as Phoenix Suns' Big 3

Bradley Beal's return to the Phoenix Suns sounds good news to coach Frank Vogel.

However, because only two among Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have been on the same court togetherthis season, the Phoenix Suns' "Big 3" is just in its infancy, according to coach Frank Vogel:

"It still becomes an initial phase of these three playing together. There's going to be a cohesion that has to be built amongst them and the guys that are out there with them. ... You never know how these things are going to shape. Sometimes it clicks right away because of their talent alone and sometimes it takes time."

Good thing for the Suns, their last game came four nights ago, so Durant may have already had enough rest to play through an ankle sprain for fans to see the new Big 3 together for the first time.

Despite the Big 3 being incomplete, the Suns won twice over the Warriors this season, including a 108-104 opening night decision in San Francisco on Oct. 24. What more if they are finally together as a whole?