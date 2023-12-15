Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec 15): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen's availability

Bradley Beal is set to play for the Phoenix Suns against the New York Knicks on Friday. The All-Star wing is finally part of the Suns rotation after missing the first quarter of the season. Now, Phoenix has their elite trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal on the court together, and they can start to develop the chemistry required for a deep postseason run.

However, the Suns will be sweating on the availability of Grayson Allen, who is questionable due to a groin strain. Allen missed Phoenix's last game against the Brooklyn Nets with the same injury. Eric Gordon is also questionable due to leg soreness while Josh Okogie is ruled out due to a hip injury.

Okogie's defense and two-way production will be a big loss to the Suns' rotation. However, with Beal in the rotation, Phoenix boasts one of the most talented offensive trios in the NBA. Both Booker and Beal are capable shot-creators and playmakers while Durant is one of the best scorers in NBA history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, there will be some clunky moments for Phoenix in the coming months. With three elite offensive talents on the floor, there will be a learning curve. Frank Vogel will need to stagger his star trio to get the best out of them, and when they're all on the court at the same time, there will need to be some level of sacrifice.

Bradley Beal has played well against the New York Knicks

Bradley Beal has faced the New York Knicks 29 times, averaging 22.2 points, 4.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 45.1% and 34.8% from the 3-point range.

Beal's ability to score off the dribble, off the catch and off the rip-through makes him a difficult opponent to guard. Now that he will have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker alongside him, his scoring and playmaking numbers could see a slight uptick.

The Knicks defense is 11th in defensive rating. Tom Thibodeau likes his team to play a physical and well-oiled brand of defense designed to shut down open driving lanes. Whether the Knicks have the personnel to play such a stringent style of defense against the Suns' star trio remains to be seen, though.

However, it's clear that Bradley Beal's return to the rotation has added a new dimension to the Sun's roster and offensive system. Now, we will finally get to see what Phoenix's roster can look like when playing together and at a high level.