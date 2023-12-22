Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec 22): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen's availability

Bradley Beal will be unavailable for the Phoenix Suns trip to the Sacramento Kings. He is currently dealing with an ankle sprain, while Damion Lee and Jusuf Nurkic are also unavailable for the contest. Nassir Little has been cleared to play, and Josh Okogie (hip) is questionable to begin the day. Moreover, Grayson Allen is fit to play and will be part of the team's rotation.

After swinging a blockbuster deal to bring Beal to Phoenix, the Suns have only seen him on the court for a total of six games. The veteran scorer has been dealing with a string of injuries. Without Beal in the rotation, Phoenix hasn't been able to begin blending their star trio together.

Making a rotation with three All-NBA talents work requires reps. They need to play through their struggles, learn each other's spots, and understand how to get the best out of each other.

Furthermore, Beal's absence has forced Frank Vogel into being over-reliant on Kevin Durant, as he is averaging 36.7 minutes per game. The point in having three elite talents on a top-heavy roster is that you can keep all three stars fresh by staggering their minutes.

Phoenix needs Beal to get healthy. They need him to be on the court to develop a chemistry and a system that will help them navigate the playoffs. Banking on talent is a recipe for disaster, but right now, that's all the Suns can do.

Kevin Durant is playing like an MVP candidate for the Phoenix Suns

In his 23 games this season, Kevin Durant is averaging 31 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He's shooting 51.8% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range. Durant has been unstoppable. The veteran forward is showing no signs of slowing down with age and is still the perfect lead scorer for a contending team.

Durant's movements are still silky-smooth. His shooting stroke remains picturesque. But, most importantly, he's showing a consistency that makes him one of the most feared offensive players in the NBA. Furthermore, he's playing some high-level defense as well.

Furthermore, there's a clear partnership forming between Durant and Devin Booker. The two play well together, and their skillsets mesh on the offensive end. Nevertheless, until they both get more reps with Beal in the rotation, the Phoenix Suns won't know how to get the best out of their All-Star trio.

Phoenix is designed to be unguardable when their three stars are on the court. It's how their roster is supposed to excel once the postseason begins. Durant's excellent will ensure they're competitive, while Beal's availability is what's meant to put them over the top.