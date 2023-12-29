Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Dec. 29): Latest on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker's status

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are expected to suit up for the Phoenix Suns as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for their Friday night game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Both Durant and Booker are not listed in the Suns' injury report ahead of their game against the Hornets.

There could also be a chance that the Phoenix Suns' "Big Three" will be complete again come Friday night. Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reported that Bradley Beal's status for the game has been upgraded to questionable.

While nothing is still certain as of writing this story, the latest update on Beal amid his ankle injury is already a positive sign as he is now closer to recovery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damion Lee is still out for the Phoenix Suns, as he is still recovering from his meniscus surgery in October.

What happened to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker?

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had solid all-around performances for the Phoenix Suns in a 129-113 win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The game even prompted Durant to tell reporters that the Suns should give him or Booker the ball and let them counter the oppositions' defensive schemes.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker's stats vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant finished with a triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Houston Rockets. The number of dimes he had equaled a career-high.

Booker, on the other hand, had 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Eric Gordon also had 27 points for the Phoenix Suns, along with one assist and three blocks.

Grayson Allen, fresh from his Christmas night explosion against the Dallas Mavericks, chipped in 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block.

The Suns have a chance to score back-to-back wins for the first time in a month when they host the Hornets, who have been struggling as of late.

The Hornets have lost their past nine games, and it will take a while before they can fly back to Charlotte as they are midway into their six-game road trip.

The Hornets lost both their games in Los Angeles against the Crypto.com Arena's two NBA co-tenants, the Clippers and the Lakers.