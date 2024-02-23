Phoenix Suns Injury Report (February 23): Latest on Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's status

The Phoenix Suns face the Houston Rockets on the road Friday and they could be without Bradley Beal, as per ESPN’s Tim MacMohan. Beal was ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with hamstring and nasal injuries. MacMohan reported that Beal is unlikely to play on Friday as well.

Phoenix definitely missed Bradley Beal as it lost 123-113 on Thursday. The Suns led 63-60 at halftime but didn’t have enough firepower in the second half. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Booker should play on Friday as well. The All-Star guard has missed 10 games because of injuries this season. He missed his most recent game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 8 with a hip injury.

The Phoenix Suns haven’t released their latest injury report yet, but as per Thursday’s game, the only other player on their injury report is Damion Lee. The 31-year-old is recovering from a meniscus surgery in October. Phoenix coach Frank Vogel recently said Lee is on track to return to the team before the regular season ends.

What happened to Phoenix Suns’ Bradley Beal and Devin Booker?

Bradley Beal has dealt with a plethora of injury concerns this season. He has played in only 30 games so far this season. Beal sustained a hamstring injury against the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 13. He played just 4 minutes and 39 seconds in the first quarter and left the game after the injury popped up while attempting a jump shot.

Beal also had a nasal fracture during a game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26. As Beal wasn’t a part of the All-Star weekend, he underwent a nasal procedure while also rehabilitating his hamstring. The former Wizards guard missed the first seven games of the season with a back injury.

He then suffered an ankle injury in mid-December that compromised his fitness even further, as he missed five straight games because of it. Beal played 24 straight games before the hamstring issue sidelined him for two straight games. In 30 games so far, Beal averages 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

A hip injury sidelined Devin Booker against the Jazz on Feb. 8. Before that, Booker missed eight games at the beginning of the season with toe and foot injuries. He has played in 46 games this season, averaging 27.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

What are Bradley Beal and Devin Booker’s stats vs Houston Rockets?

Bradley Beal has played the Rockets 19 times in the regular season, averaging 24.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Devin Booker averages 25.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 25 games against Houston.