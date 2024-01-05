Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Jan. 5): Latest on Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal’s availability

The Phoenix Suns will have Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal on Friday against the Miami Heat. Both were also available in the Suns’ 131-122 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The two who were previously on Phoenix’s injury report are no longer listed.

Beal and Allen had key roles to play for the Suns who were without former MVP Kevin Durant. “Big Panda” played a season-high 41 minutes. The former Washington Wizards superstar told reporters after the game that his body felt good.

Meanwhile, Allen’s role also increased due to KD’s absence. He played the starting small forward role to give way to Bradley Beal. Allen played 32 minutes and contributed 10 points.

The two are expected to be crucial cogs for the Phoenix Suns when they host the reigning Eastern Conference champs on Friday.

What happened to Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen?

Bradley Beal has played just 10 out of the Phoenix Suns’ 34 games. He suffered a variety of injuries, the most recent of which was a sprained ankle that caused him to miss five games. The three-time All-Star returned to the lineup on Dec. 29 in the Suns’ 133-119 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

He has been on the injury report since his return but has usually been cleared to play by game time. For the first time in weeks, he is no longer the injury concern for the Suns and should be ready for the Heat.

Grayson Allen has been dealing with groin and hamstring injuries. He missed a couple of games in mid-December due to the former but played through the latter. Allen’s status in Phoenix’s last few games had been iffy because of hamstring soreness.

Like Beal, he had been removed from the injury report leading to Friday’s game so he is all set to play.

Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen’s stats vs the Miami Heat

Bradley Beal is very familiar with the Eastern Conference powerhouse after spending his first 11 seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards. He faced the Heat 33 times in his career and is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists against them.

Beal has unsurprisingly struggled this season due to injuries. He is averaging just 16.1 points on 46.8% shooting, including 32.4% from deep. Expect Miami to put pressure on him and not make him comfortable.

Grayson Allen has met the Miami Heat 10 times in his career. He is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists against them. His last regular season game versus Miami was on Feb. 24 last year when he was still with the Milwaukee Bucks. He had 16 points, three assists and one rebound in that contest.