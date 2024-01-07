Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Jan. 7): Latest on Eric Gordon and Bradley Beal’s availability

The Phoenix Suns will have Bradley Beal available on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies but Eric Gordon’s status remains iffy. Beal hasn’t missed a game since returning from a sprained ankle on Dec. 29 against the Charlotte Hornets. He has expectedly played a big role for the Suns particularly with Kevin Durant dealing with a hamstring strain.

Gordon, meanwhile, has been battling right knee soreness, which caused him to miss the Suns’ 113-97 win over the Miami Heat on Friday. Frank Vogel, Phoenix’s coach, hasn’t given a definite answer on when the shooting guard will return. Gordon has been solid during Beal’s absences.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Suns will need both players against the in-form Memphis Grizzlies since Kevin Durant’s return from a hamstring injury is still uncertain.

What happened to Eric Gordon and Bradley Beal?

Eric Gordon has been quite healthy for the Phoenix Suns this season. Considering how many games Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have missed, he has been a reliable part of the rotation. Gordon has been sidelined in five out of the Suns’ 35 games this season.

Gordon recently sat out due to right knee soreness. He was ruled questionable heading into the Suns’ game versus the Miami Heat on Friday. The shooting guard was eventually a late scratch in that game.

There is an expectation that Gordon could return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, though.

Bradley Beal suffered an ankle injury against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 after landing on Donte DiVincenzo’s foot. He missed his team’s last five games before returning versus the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 29.

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Suns are hoping Beal has gone past his injury issues. “Big Panda” has played in only 11 of the Suns’ 35 games.

When will Eric Gordon return?

If Gordon is unable to play on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, his next opportunity will be on Jan. 8 against the LA Clippers. Phoenix has the Grizzlies and Clippers on back-to-back nights, so Gordon could appear in one of those games.

Should Gordon’s knee continue to bother him, the Jan. 11 game against the LA Lakers might be his next opportunity.

Eric Gordon and Bradley Beal’s stats vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Eric Gordon has averaged 15.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 39 games against the Grizzlies in his career. The last time he faced Memphis, he played 34 minutes and finished with 20 points, two assists and one rebound.

Bradley Beal has averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 assits and 3.9 rebounds in 16 games versus Memphis. The former Washington Wizards superstar, however, is still groping for form heading into Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies due to injuries.