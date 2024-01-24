Phoenix Suns Injury Report (January 24): Will Bol Bol and Eric Gordon be available against rivals Dallas Mavericks?

Eric Gordon has been upgraded to questionable but Bol Bol will miss his sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The backup big man last saw action for the Suns on Jan. 8 versus the LA Lakers. He complained of foot soreness after the game, prompting Phoenix to keep him sidelined since then.

Meanwhile, Gordon was listed as questionable heading into the game versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday. He has been dealing with right wrist soreness over the past few games. The shooting guard was eventually scratched off the active list a few hours before the Bulls matchup.

Phoenix is on a five-game winning streak but the team could always use everybody available. Gordon has struggled of late, which may have something to do with his wrist issues, but he is expected to contribute if cleared to play. Bol Bol has also started to play well but the ankle injury has derailed his season.

What happened to Eric Gordon and Bol Bol?

Eric Gordon has been dealing with a myriad of injuries this season with the Phoenix Suns. He missed the Suns’ 111-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns because of a sore left shoulder. His second unavailability was versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 2 due to knee soreness.

The former LA Clippers guard also sat out three games starting on Dec. 12 due to a right leg contusion. Gordon’s knee soreness resurfaced on Jan. 5 against the Miami Heat. He was announced inactive a few hours before the game.

Eric Gordon’s last time on the sidelines was on Monday versus the Chicago Bulls due to right wrist soreness. The Phoenix Suns are reportedly concerned with this as he hasn’t been shooting well in his past three games.

Bol Bol, on the other hand, has been mostly healthy for the Suns. He just had been having trouble cracking the rotation. His first ankle injury came against the Miami Heat on Jan. 5, the same date Gordon sat out with knee issues.

Bol returned to play against the LA Lakers but re-aggravated the injury. Phoenix has decided to shut him down until he is back to full health. Wednesday’s encounter with the Mavericks will be his six straight on the sidelines.

When will Eric Gordon and Bol Bol return?

Eric Gordon is considered day-to-day so he will have a chance to play against Dallas. If he remains unavailable, his next opportunity will be on Friday versus the Indiana Pacers.

Phoenix has not provided a specific return date for Bol Bol. Suns coach Frank Vogel recently told the media that the Sudanese is recovering well but does not have a definite comeback date.

Where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The Mavericks will host the Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. ABC will air the game on national TV while the NBA League Pass offers streaming of the said game via subscription.

Local networks such as Bally Sports SW-Dal and Arizona’s Family 3TV/Arizona’s Family Sports will also provide coverage.

