Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Latest on Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen's status for Raptors game (March 17)

Following a grueling matchup with the LA Lakers Sunday, the Phoenix Suns find themselves right back in action on Monday. As they gear up for night two of a back-to-back, they could find themselves without two key pieces of their backcourt rotation.

Due to the Suns not having a submitted injury report yet, the status of Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen are up in the air. That said, the expectation should be that neither player will be in action against the Toronto Raptors.

Beal was in the lineup Sunday against the Lakers but ended up having an early exit. He logged just 15 minutes in the first half before being ruled out for the rest of the afternoon due to hamstring tightness. Prior to getting injured, the former All-Star notched just four points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field.

As for Allen, he did not suit up in the Phoenix Suns' 107-96 loss to LA due to a foot injury. He remains day-to-day with this ailment but has missed the team's last three matchups.

Likely down a pair of guards in this matchup, Tyus Jones is someone who could see an uptick in minutes to help fill the void. Even with being shorthanded, this is still a winnable game for Phoenix.

The Raptors appear to be competing for lottery balls at this point in the year, not a playoff spot. This opens the door for Devin Booker and company to get a win under their belt as they try and sneak into the play-in tournament.

Stephen A. Smith blasts Phoenix Suns during halftime rant vs Lakers

Coming into the season, the Phoenix Suns were a team expected to be in the conversation to contend for a title. As they continue to fall way short of expectations, one longtime analyst sounded off on their efforts.

By halftime of their matchup with the Lakers Sunday, things looked out of reach for the Suns. They were trailing by nearly 20, and Devin Booker was the only player with more than five points. Kevin Durant's struggles were the most apparent, going 1-for-9 from the field in the first two quarters.

After this showing to start the game, Stephen A. Smith did not hold back during the halftime show. He sounded off on the Suns, blasting them for showing a lack of desire to want to be out there.

"The Phoenix Suns resembled a little kid that was placed on punishment by his parents and assigned to do chores," Stephen A. said. "That's how they made playing the game of basketball look in the first half."

The Suns managed to rally in the second half, but their early struggles proved too much to overcome. Led by a near triple-double from Luka Doncic (33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists) the Lakers cruised to victory.

With just 14 games to go on the schedule, the Phoenix Suns find themselves in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 31-37 record.

