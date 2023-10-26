Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Latest update on Bradley Beal's debut and Devin Booker's status

On opening night, everyone in and around the NBA expected to the see the Phoenix Suns star trio play. Many were left disappointed when news broke that Bradley Beal would not be in the lineup as he is dealing with a back injury.

Devin Booker was also listed on the injury report with a toe injury, but suited up against the Golden State Warriors on opening night. He played 36 minutes and finished with a team-high 32 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assits.

After the game, Booker touched on playing through injury. He wants to be out on the floor, so it doesn't seem like he'll end up missing any time.

“I'm not really too much worried about it, you know I feel complete when I’m back on the court so you know it's been a long summer start losing confidence in myself and I need to get back out on the court I feel better out there.”

As for Beal, Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel spoke on the guard's status after the win over the Warriors. He did not give a definite answer, but the team is hopeful he can play on Thursday against the LA Lakers.

Looking at the current injury report, both All-Stars are listed as day-to-day.

Phoenix Suns arleady creating doubt for themselves

As a team with championship aspirations, this is not how the Phoenix Suns wanted to start the year. After just one game played, two of their top three players are on the injury report.

Devin Booker doesn't seem phased by his toe injury, so that shouldn't be much concern. However, this creates a cloud of doubt around the Suns as true contenders.

Following their trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Phoenix is all in on winning a title right now. Health will be a major factor for them to be able to contend, and it's already giving them issues. It's very early in the year, but should still be a major talking point.

Looking at their recent history, Beal and KD are two stars who have not proven to be durable. Beal has played 60 or more games once in the past four years, and Durant has battled the injury bug since tearing his achilles as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Seeing that they couldn't even be healthy on opening night, one can wonder if this trio can stay on the floor long enough to pursue a title.