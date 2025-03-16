Phoenix Suns injury report (Mar. 16): Latest report on Nick Richards and Grayson Allen's availability

The Phoenix Suns are set to face off against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Starting center, Nick Richards, has been listed as day-to-day, which makes his availability 50-50 due to a right ankle sprain injury.

Richards' ankle injury has kept him out of action for a couple of games. He was ruled out of Friday's 122-106 win against the Sacramento Kings and last played in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Mar. 10.

The Suns are also dealing with the absence of Grayson Allen, who is dealing with a left foot sprain that has kept him out of the Suns' last two games. He was initially ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings and was then upgraded to doubtful due to left foot soreness, but he ended up not playing as a precaution.

Unfortunately, his condition hasn't improved, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers. Nick Richards' absence will be a huge blow to the Suns as he has been a reliable option in the paint. He has contributed 1.0 block and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 59.8% from the field.

Grayson Allen has played a strong role as a rotation player. He is averaging 10.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 2.2 apg for the Phoenix Suns.

What's next for the Phoenix Suns as the 2025 playoffs approach?

The Suna are in a dire position of missing the 2025 playoffs after four straight seasons of postseason appearances. They are sitting at No. 11 in the Western Conference and trail the Dallas Mavericks by 2.5 games for the final play-in spot.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Devin Booker (1) - Source: Imagn

The Phoenix Suns have won four games in their last 10 matchups. Their current form has been a point of concern as they haven't won consecutive games since they won three in a row between Jan. 22 and 27.

Their playoff odds are +1000 with an implied probability of 9.09%, per BETMGM, which isn't promising but not impossible either. The team above them, the Mavericks, are dealing with injuries to key players, which might just see the Suns nick the last spot at their expense.

However, it all depends on them improving their overall play. That starts with them winning away at the Lakers, a team they have defeated in their last two games.

Tip-off for the game is slated for Sunday, Mar. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena. Fans can catch the game via national TV on ABC and ESPN+, with streaming done via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

