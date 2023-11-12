Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Nov. 12): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's availability

Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are on the Phoenix Suns' injury list ahead of their Sunday clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Footprint Center.

The duo has been a regular in the injury report since the start of the season. It comes as a blow to Phoenix who sounded an ominous warning in the offseason that they were gunning for a championship after trading for Beal.

However, injuries have cropped up since then, and Beal missed a large part of the team's first few games, while Booker has only played a couple of games this season.

That has resulted in the team in tenth place in the West with a 4-5 record, with their most recent loss coming against the LA Lakers in their NBA In-Season Tournament opener.

Are Bradley Beal and Devin Booker available against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

According to ESPN's updated injury list, Booker is questionable for the clash. His knee injury. which has sidelined him for seven games, is likely to keep him out against OKC as well. Beal (back), meanwhile, is listed as probable and will most likely be available for the Suns.

Both players are vital cogs for Phoenix this season as they stake their claim for their maiden NBA championship. In two games Booker has played this season, he has looked lethal with 31.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists. Beal, meanwhile, has played two games as well and is averaging 18.5 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will share the backcourt for the Suns when they take the floor together. The team's think-tank will now have to choose who among the two takes over the floor general's role. With Booker being a better shooter in catch-and-shoot scenarios, the guard could play more at point.

The concern for coach Frank Vogel and the Suns will be that neither player has spent time together on the floor. With the season underway, Phoenix can't afford to leave until the second part of the season to develop chemistry between the duo and Kevin Durant, who has played with them individually.

With both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal still on the mend, there's work to be done for the Suns as they battle to make an upward climb in the stacked West.