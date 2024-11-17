Phoenix Suns injury report (Nov. 17): Latest on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and other role players' status for game vs. Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns will battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in one of 10 NBA regular-season games scheduled for the day. The Suns enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling 99-83 to the OKC Thunder in an NBA Cup game on Friday.

Despite the recent setbacks, Mike Budenholzer’s team remains in a strong position, sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 9-4 record. However, the Suns are dealing with several injury concerns heading into the game. Two key players have already been ruled out, while the availability of others remains uncertain.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal ruled out

Kevin Durant will remain sidelined for his fifth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a left calf strain. The two-time NBA champion had been playing at an elite level prior to the injury and is set to be reevaluated in about a week.

Bradley Beal will also miss his second consecutive game, as he is dealing with a left calf strain as well. Beal has already missed four games this season for the Suns. Additionally, Collin Gillespie has been ruled out due to a right ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen (right hamstring injury) and Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle issue) are listed as probable for the matchup against the Timberwolves. Allen missed the Suns' previous game, while Nurkic started in their most recent outing.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have locked horns against each other 127 times in regular season, with the Suns holding a commanding lead in the head-to-head series. Phoenix has secured 83 victories, while Minnesota has won 44 games.

Last season, the two teams met three times, with the Suns emerging victorious in all three matchups.

Where to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. PT).

The Suns vs. Timberwolves game will be broadcast live on AZFamily (local) and FanDuel Sports Network (local), while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

